Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 28, 2016 | 2:25pm EST

Argentina breaks drought and Davis Cup

Argentina's Federico Delbonis hoists the Davis Cup as Juan Martin del Potro reacts after winning the final of the Davis Cup. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Argentina's Federico Delbonis hoists the Davis Cup as Juan Martin del Potro reacts after winning the final of the Davis Cup. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Argentina's Federico Delbonis hoists the Davis Cup as Juan Martin del Potro reacts after winning the final of the Davis Cup. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
1 / 10
Argentina's Federico Delbonis hoists the Davis Cup as the base falls off. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Argentina's Federico Delbonis hoists the Davis Cup as the base falls off. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Argentina's Federico Delbonis hoists the Davis Cup as the base falls off. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
2 / 10
Argentina's Federico Delbonis is hit on the chin by the base of the Davis Cup as he hoists it in the air. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Argentina's Federico Delbonis is hit on the chin by the base of the Davis Cup as he hoists it in the air. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Argentina's Federico Delbonis is hit on the chin by the base of the Davis Cup as he hoists it in the air. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
3 / 10
Argentina's Federico Delbonis hoists the Davis Cup as teammate Federico Delbonis tries to grab the base as it falls. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Argentina's Federico Delbonis hoists the Davis Cup as teammate Federico Delbonis tries to grab the base as it falls. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Argentina's Federico Delbonis hoists the Davis Cup as teammate Federico Delbonis tries to grab the base as it falls. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
4 / 10
Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniel Orsanic react during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniel Orsanic react during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniel Orsanic react during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 10
Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniel Orsanic kiss the Davis Cup. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniel Orsanic kiss the Davis Cup. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniel Orsanic kiss the Davis Cup. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
6 / 10
Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniel Orsanic react during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniel Orsanic react during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniel Orsanic react during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
7 / 10
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro reacts after winning against Croatia's Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro reacts after winning against Croatia's Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro reacts after winning against Croatia's Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
8 / 10
Argentina's Federico Delbonis reacts with his team after winning against Croatia's Ivo Karlovic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Argentina's Federico Delbonis reacts with his team after winning against Croatia's Ivo Karlovic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Argentina's Federico Delbonis reacts with his team after winning against Croatia's Ivo Karlovic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
9 / 10
Argentina's Federico Delbonis reacts after winning against Croatia's Ivo Karlovic. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Argentina's Federico Delbonis reacts after winning against Croatia's Ivo Karlovic. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Argentina's Federico Delbonis reacts after winning against Croatia's Ivo Karlovic. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from the past year.

Nov 24 2016
Chicago Cubs victorious return after historic win

Chicago Cubs victorious return after historic win

The Chicago Cubs parade through the streets after winning the World Series title for the first time since 1908.

Nov 04 2016
Chicago Cubs win World Series

Chicago Cubs win World Series

The Chicago Cubs captured their first World Series title since 1908, beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in the 10th inning.

Nov 03 2016
Best of the World Series

Best of the World Series

The Chicago Cubs take on the Cleveland Indians.

Nov 02 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast