Pictures | Mon Jul 1, 2013 | 4:50pm EDT

Arizona firefighter tragedy

<p>Retired firefighter Roger (did not provide his last name), reacts after placing a sign (R) outside Fire Station No. 1 in Prescott, Arizona June 30, 2013. A team of 19 elite firefighters were killed battling a raging wildfire stoked by record heat and high winds, marking the greatest loss of life among firefighters from a single U.S. Wildland blaze in 80 years. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Monday, July 01, 2013

<p>Toni Tennille cries as she listens to Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speak during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Two men embrace before a statement by Arizona Governor Jan Brewer at a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A woman listens as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Law enforcement officers listen as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (not pictured) speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A couple cry as they listen to Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speak during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott , Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (L) wipes a tear from her eye during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott , Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A tribute message for firefighters is displayed on the windows of a coffee shop in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

