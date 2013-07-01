Arizona firefighter tragedy
Retired firefighter Roger (did not provide his last name), reacts after placing a sign (R) outside Fire Station No. 1 in Prescott, Arizona June 30, 2013. A team of 19 elite firefighters were killed battling a raging wildfire stoked by record heat and...more
Retired firefighter Roger (did not provide his last name), reacts after placing a sign (R) outside Fire Station No. 1 in Prescott, Arizona June 30, 2013. A team of 19 elite firefighters were killed battling a raging wildfire stoked by record heat and high winds, marking the greatest loss of life among firefighters from a single U.S. Wildland blaze in 80 years. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Toni Tennille cries as she listens to Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speak during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Toni Tennille cries as she listens to Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speak during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Two men embrace before a statement by Arizona Governor Jan Brewer at a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Two men embrace before a statement by Arizona Governor Jan Brewer at a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman listens as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman listens as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Law enforcement officers listen as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (not pictured) speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Law enforcement officers listen as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (not pictured) speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A couple cry as they listen to Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speak during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott , Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A couple cry as they listen to Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speak during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott , Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (L) wipes a tear from her eye during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott , Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (L) wipes a tear from her eye during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott , Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A tribute message for firefighters is displayed on the windows of a coffee shop in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A tribute message for firefighters is displayed on the windows of a coffee shop in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Next Slideshows
Patrolling Croatia's border
Croatia became the European Union's 28th member on July 1 and its roughly 1,400 km of land border with non-EU neighbors Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro will...
Protesters storm Brotherhood HQ
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi ransacked the headquarters of the ruling Muslim Brotherhood party.
Gay pride parades
Revelers celebrate in gay pride parades around the world, on the heels of twin victories on same-sex marriage in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.