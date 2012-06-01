Armani style

Armani brand founder Giorgio Armani walks outside the venue for his fashion show in Beijing, May 31, 2012. Giorgio Armani, the 77-year-old designer is seeing double digit growth in his business and has no plans just yet to let go of the reins of his eponymous fashion house, he was quoted as saying on May 24. Armani said the company would continue to focus on China where sales grew by 45 percent last year. REUTERS/Jason Lee