Armed women loyal to Yemen's Houthis
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement hold an RPG weapon as she takes part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa, Yemen September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement holds a pistol with a photo of a slain Houthi fighter on it as she takes part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Armed women loyal to the Houthi movement ride on the back of trucks as they take part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement holds a rifle as she takes part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl holds a rifle in front of women loyal to the Houthi movement taking part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement holds a rifle as she takes part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women loyal to the Houthi movement hold rifles as they take part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement holds a machine gun mounted on a patrol truck as she takes part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl attends a parade held by women loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Armed women loyal to the Houthi movement ride on the back of a truck as they take part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl looks at armed women loyal to the Houthi movement as they take part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women loyal to the Houthi movement carry rifles as they take part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women loyal to the Houthi movement carry rifles as they take part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement holds a rifle as she takes part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women loyal to the Houthi movement hold up rifles as they take part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Armed women loyal to the Houthi movement hold up rifles as they take part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women loyal to the Houthi movement ride on the back of a truck as they take part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
