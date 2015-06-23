Armenians protest energy hike

Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Armenian police used water cannons to disperse thousands of...more

Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Armenian police used water cannons to disperse thousands of people protesting in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday against a hike in electricity prices and detained more than 200 of them. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo

