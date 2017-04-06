Army draft anxiety for transgender Thais
A transgender woman sits as she waits for her documents during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A transgender woman waits for a health examination during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A military office exams young men during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kanphitcha Sungsuk, 21, (C), lines up with young men to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A military officer puts tape on the arm of a transgender woman during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A transgender woman puts on make up as she waits to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A young man reacts after being exempted from military service during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kanphitcha Sungsuk, 21, waits for a health examination during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man pulls a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man is examined during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kanphitcha Sungsuk, 21, rides on a motorcycle with her friends after an army draft at Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kanphitcha Sungsuk holds up a picture of herself as a young boy after an army draft at her home near Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kanphitcha Sungsuk uses her mobile phone with her friends after an army draft at her home near Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kanphitcha Sungsuk works after an army draft at her shop near Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
