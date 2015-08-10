Army vs. Army
Russian Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot ground-attack planes perform during the Aviadarts military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. The aviation contest is part of the International Army Games, which are held in...more
A tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An Egyptian serviceman fires an anti-aircraft missile with a Russian-made Igla ground-to-air launcher as he stands on top of an armored personnel carrier during the Air defense battle masters competition as part of the International Army Games 2015...more
Servicemen transport a tracked minelayer on a pontoon bridge during the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units as part of the International Army Games-2015 in the town of Murom, Russia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A Mi-28N (top) from the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) helicopter display team flies in formation during a performance before its hard touchdown at the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015....more
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during an opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A pilot stands near a burning Mi-28N from the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) helicopter display team after a hard touchdown during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. The aircraft...more
Members of the Russian team transport tanks on a pontoon bridge during the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units as part of the International Army Games-2015 in the town of Murom, Russia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Chinese tank crew members get into a tank as they take part at the Caspian Derby- 2015 international naval contest during the International Army Games-2015 in the Dagestan's port city of Kaspiysk, Russia, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian solders fire an 2S12 "Sani" 120 mm heavy mortar system during the "Masters of Artillery Fire" competition at a range outside Saratov, Russia, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A MIG-29 fighter performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Members of the Chinese team take part in the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units as part of the International Army Games-2015 in the town of Murom, Russia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Smoke rises from the ground during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A cameraman films as a Chinese Type 96 tank fires at a target on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Members of the Russia team take part in the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units as part of the International Army Games-2015 in the town of Murom, Russia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Participants dressed as Old Russian knights (front) and Russian paratroopers take part in an opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during an opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic display team perform during a demonstration flight at an opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 1, 2015....more
A serviceman from Venezuela fires an anti-aircraft missile with a Russian-made Igla ground-to-air launcher as he sits on top of an armored personnel carrier during the Air defense battle masters competition as part of the International Army Games...more
Russian Mi-28N from the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) helicopter display team fly in formation during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A boy walks past the Russian Buk-1M missile system at the Air defense battle masters competition as part of the International Army Games 2015 in the port town of Yeysk, Russia, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
