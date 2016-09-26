Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 26, 2016 | 8:10am EDT

Arnold Palmer 1929 - 2016

Arnold Palmer pauses and bows to the gallery as he walks to the 18th green during his final competitive appearance in the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Arnold Palmer pauses and bows to the gallery as he walks to the 18th green during his final competitive appearance in the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Arnold Palmer pauses and bows to the gallery as he walks to the 18th green during his final competitive appearance in the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 14
Honorary starter Arnold Palmer (R) is congratulated by fellow golf greats Gary Player (L) and Jack Nicklaus (C) after hitting his drive during the ceremonial tee-off before first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Honorary starter Arnold Palmer (R) is congratulated by fellow golf greats Gary Player (L) and Jack Nicklaus (C) after hitting his drive during the ceremonial tee-off before first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Honorary starter Arnold Palmer (R) is congratulated by fellow golf greats Gary Player (L) and Jack Nicklaus (C) after hitting his drive during the ceremonial tee-off before first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 14
Arnold Palmer hits from a sand trap during the annual Masters Par 3 golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Arnold Palmer hits from a sand trap during the annual Masters Par 3 golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Arnold Palmer hits from a sand trap during the annual Masters Par 3 golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Close
3 / 14
Golfing great Jack Nicklaus (R) gets a hug from Arnold Palmer while participating in the honorary starters ceremony before the start of the 2015 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Golfing great Jack Nicklaus (R) gets a hug from Arnold Palmer while participating in the honorary starters ceremony before the start of the 2015 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Golfing great Jack Nicklaus (R) gets a hug from Arnold Palmer while participating in the honorary starters ceremony before the start of the 2015 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 14
Arnold Palmer kisses his wife Kathleen Gawthrop as they pose for a photograph on the first green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Arnold Palmer kisses his wife Kathleen Gawthrop as they pose for a photograph on the first green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Paul...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Arnold Palmer kisses his wife Kathleen Gawthrop as they pose for a photograph on the first green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
5 / 14
Golf legend and former Masters champion Arnold Palmer gestures after taking part in a news conference where it was announced that he would serve as honorary starter for the 2007 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Golf legend and former Masters champion Arnold Palmer gestures after taking part in a news conference where it was announced that he would serve as honorary starter for the 2007 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta,...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Golf legend and former Masters champion Arnold Palmer gestures after taking part in a news conference where it was announced that he would serve as honorary starter for the 2007 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
6 / 14
Arnold Palmer wipes his eye on the 18th green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arnold Palmer wipes his eye on the 18th green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Arnold Palmer wipes his eye on the 18th green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
7 / 14
Golf legend Arnold Palmer looks at a statue of himself commemorating the 50th anniversary of his first PGA tour win in 1955 at the Weston Golf and Country Club in Toronto. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Golf legend Arnold Palmer looks at a statue of himself commemorating the 50th anniversary of his first PGA tour win in 1955 at the Weston Golf and Country Club in Toronto. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Golf legend Arnold Palmer looks at a statue of himself commemorating the 50th anniversary of his first PGA tour win in 1955 at the Weston Golf and Country Club in Toronto. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Close
8 / 14
Arnold Palmer reacts after hitting his tee shot during the ceremonial start for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Arnold Palmer reacts after hitting his tee shot during the ceremonial start for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Arnold Palmer reacts after hitting his tee shot during the ceremonial start for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
9 / 14
Golf great Arnold Palmer reacts to the fans during the Par 3 contest before the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Golf great Arnold Palmer reacts to the fans during the Par 3 contest before the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Golf great Arnold Palmer reacts to the fans during the Par 3 contest before the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
10 / 14
Tiger Woods shares a laugh with golf legend Arnold Palmer after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Miller

Tiger Woods shares a laugh with golf legend Arnold Palmer after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Miller

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Tiger Woods shares a laugh with golf legend Arnold Palmer after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Miller
Close
11 / 14
Arnold Palmer waves to the crowd as he stands on the 18th green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arnold Palmer waves to the crowd as he stands on the 18th green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Arnold Palmer waves to the crowd as he stands on the 18th green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
12 / 14
Arnold Palmer greets Jack Nicklaus on the first tee during the first round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Arnold Palmer greets Jack Nicklaus on the first tee during the first round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Arnold Palmer greets Jack Nicklaus on the first tee during the first round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 14
Golf great Arnold Palmer walks down a staircase to the eighth green during the par 3 contest before the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Golf great Arnold Palmer walks down a staircase to the eighth green during the par 3 contest before the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2010
Golf great Arnold Palmer walks down a staircase to the eighth green during the par 3 contest before the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Tim Tebow arrives at Mets camp

Tim Tebow arrives at Mets camp

Next Slideshows

Tim Tebow arrives at Mets camp

Tim Tebow arrives at Mets camp

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow begins his bid to make it in professional baseball at the New York Mets instructional league.

Sep 21 2016
Best of the Paralympics

Best of the Paralympics

Highs and lows from the Paralympic Summer Games in Rio.

Sep 19 2016
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Sep 08 2016
Paralympics Opening Ceremony

Paralympics Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Summer Games.

Sep 08 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast