Mon Sep 7, 2015

Arriving in Germany

Children of migrants play soccer outside a makeshift refugee camp at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Children of migrants play soccer outside a makeshift refugee camp at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Children of migrants play soccer outside a makeshift refugee camp at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman from Syria feeds her baby at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A woman from Syria feeds her baby at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A woman from Syria feeds her baby at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Migrants make their way after arriving by train at the main railway station in Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Migrants make their way after arriving by train at the main railway station in Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants make their way after arriving by train at the main railway station in Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Girls from Syria pose at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Girls from Syria pose at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Girls from Syria pose at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Migrants arrive at a refugee camp at a former police compound in Berlin, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Migrants arrive at a refugee camp at a former police compound in Berlin, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants arrive at a refugee camp at a former police compound in Berlin, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrants eat a meal at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Migrants eat a meal at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants eat a meal at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Wellwishers wave to migrants leaving with a bus on their way to a refugee camp after their arrival with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Wellwishers wave to migrants leaving with a bus on their way to a refugee camp after their arrival with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Wellwishers wave to migrants leaving with a bus on their way to a refugee camp after their arrival with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A migrant child walks after arriving by train to the main railway station in Munich, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A migrant child walks after arriving by train to the main railway station in Munich, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A migrant child walks after arriving by train to the main railway station in Munich, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A migrant rests on a camp-bed at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A migrant rests on a camp-bed at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A migrant rests on a camp-bed at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A migrant holds up a placard at a registration centre after arriving at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A migrant holds up a placard at a registration centre after arriving at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A migrant holds up a placard at a registration centre after arriving at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Migrants eat outside a makeshift refugee camp at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Migrants eat outside a makeshift refugee camp at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants eat outside a makeshift refugee camp at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Migrants eat at a makeshift mensa at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Migrants eat at a makeshift mensa at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants eat at a makeshift mensa at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A boy from Syria plays with a toy car at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A boy from Syria plays with a toy car at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A boy from Syria plays with a toy car at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A migrant poses at a reception centre after he arrived with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A migrant poses at a reception centre after he arrived with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A migrant poses at a reception centre after he arrived with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Migrants look for clothes at a distribution centre with donated articles for daily use after their arrival with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Migrants look for clothes at a distribution centre with donated articles for daily use after their arrival with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Migrants look for clothes at a distribution centre with donated articles for daily use after their arrival with a train in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A girl from Syria sits on her bed at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A girl from Syria sits on her bed at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A girl from Syria sits on her bed at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Migrants rest on a camp-beds at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Migrants rest on a camp-beds at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants rest on a camp-beds at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrant children eat at a makeshift mensa at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Migrant children eat at a makeshift mensa at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrant children eat at a makeshift mensa at the fair ground of Munich, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Wellwishers wave to migrants arriving at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Wellwishers wave to migrants arriving at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Wellwishers wave to migrants arriving at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Girls from Syria play with a balloon at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Girls from Syria play with a balloon at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Girls from Syria play with a balloon at a refugee centre in Hamm, Germany, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Migrants from Afghanistan eat as they wait to register at a compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LaGeSo) in Berlin, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Migrants from Afghanistan eat as they wait to register at a compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LaGeSo) in Berlin, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants from Afghanistan eat as they wait to register at a compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LaGeSo) in Berlin, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A doll is seen in a bag at a distribution centre with donated articles for daily use prepared for migrants in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A doll is seen in a bag at a distribution centre with donated articles for daily use prepared for migrants in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A doll is seen in a bag at a distribution centre with donated articles for daily use prepared for migrants in Dortmund, Germany September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A migrant child plays on a camp-bed at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A migrant child plays on a camp-bed at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A migrant child plays on a camp-bed at the City Hall in Rottenburg, Germany September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
