Arson attack kills Palestinian toddler

A Palestinian man looks out a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus, July 31, 2015. The house had been empty and there were no casualties. The fire in the other house killed an 18-month-old Palestinian child, injured a four-year-old brother and both parents, Israeli security officials said. The three injured people from the other house were taken to Israeli hospitals, officials said. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

