Art from ammunition
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, named "The Face of War" is seen in the studio of Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. Portrait will be...more
A pan with cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, is seen in a studio of Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. Daria Marchenko calls her art approach philosophic symbolism where every element has its hidden...more
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures consisting of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures consisting of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin named "The Face of War" which is made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures which consist of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures which consist of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures consisting of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin named "The Face of War" which is made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko works in her studio at pictures consisting of cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made out of 5,000 cartridges brought from the frontline in eastern Ukraine, named "The Face of War" is seen in the studio of Ukrainian artist Dariya Marchenko, in Kiev, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb...more
Next Slideshows
Horses on high
People gather at the Kyrgyz national horse games and festival near the Tulpar-Kul lake in the Chon Alai mountain range, some 11,483 feet above sea level, in the...
Full of hot air
More than 100 hot air balloons take part in the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, one of the largest of its kind in North America.
After Ferguson
Rallies against police violence since the shooting of Michael Brown last year.
Love in New York
Quiet moments of affection in the bustling metropolis.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.