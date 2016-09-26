Art in the aftermath of Charlotte protests
Damage caused by rioters following the police shooting of Keith Scott is given a new face after Hyatt hotel manager Matt Allen sent out a message on social media for artists to come and paint their boarded up windows in Charlotte, North Carolina,...more
Damage caused by rioters is given a new face at the Hyatt hotel in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Damage caused by rioters is given a new face at the Hyatt hotel in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Damage caused by rioters is given a new face at the Hyatt hotel in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Damage caused by rioters is given a new face at the Hyatt hotel in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Damage caused by rioters is given a new face at the Hyatt hotel in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Damage caused by rioters is given a new face at the Hyatt hotel in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Athletes protest racial injustice
Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
Smithsonian African American museum dedication
The dedication ceremony for the Smithsonian�s new National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Protests continue in Charlotte
Scenes of unrest in Charlotte over the fatal police shooting of Keith Scott.
Deadly shooting at Washington mall
Police in northwest Washington state search for a gunman who opened fire in a shopping mall killing five people.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.