Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 26, 2016 | 6:45pm EDT

Art on a pencil tip

Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
1 / 13
Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, works on his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, works on his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic, a self-taught artist, works on his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
2 / 13
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
3 / 13
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculptures on graphite pencils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculptures on graphite pencils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculptures on graphite pencils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
4 / 13
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
5 / 13
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
6 / 13
A miniature sculpture in the shape of an Easter egg by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A miniature sculpture in the shape of an Easter egg by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A miniature sculpture in the shape of an Easter egg by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
7 / 13
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic shows his miniature sculpture on a graphite pencil. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
8 / 13
Babushka, a miniature sculpture created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Babushka, a miniature sculpture created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Babushka, a miniature sculpture created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
9 / 13
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
10 / 13
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a bottle, created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A miniature sculpture in the shape of a bottle, created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a bottle, created by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
11 / 13
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Jasenko Djordjevic works on his miniature sculpture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
12 / 13
A heart-shaped miniature sculpture by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A heart-shaped miniature sculpture by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A heart-shaped miniature sculpture by Jasenko Djordjevic. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Doing the foxtrot

Doing the foxtrot

Next Slideshows

Doing the foxtrot

Doing the foxtrot

Patsy Gibbons nursed two foxes back to health after they were found abandoned as injured cubs.

Apr 25 2016
Life in virtual reality

Life in virtual reality

Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.

Apr 25 2016
Chernobyl: Where time stands still

Chernobyl: Where time stands still

30 years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, ghosts and memories are all that remain.

Apr 25 2016
The little prince

The little prince

Britain's Prince George was allowed to stay up later than usual to meet the Obamas, and spent about 15 minutes with them.

Apr 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast