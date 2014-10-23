Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 23, 2014 | 11:05am EDT

Art on Australia's beaches

A whale sculpture by Michael Greve titled 'Breaching' is shown as part of the "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibition near Sydney's Bondi Beach on its opening day October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A whale sculpture by Michael Greve titled 'Breaching' is shown as part of the "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibition near Sydney's Bondi Beach on its opening day October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A whale sculpture by Michael Greve titled 'Breaching' is shown as part of the "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibition near Sydney's Bondi Beach on its opening day October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
1 / 13
A peacock sculpture by Byeong Doo-moon titled 'Our memory in your place' is shown before sunrise at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A peacock sculpture by Byeong Doo-moon titled 'Our memory in your place' is shown before sunrise at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A peacock sculpture by Byeong Doo-moon titled 'Our memory in your place' is shown before sunrise at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 13
A dog runs alongside a sculpture by Harrie Fasher titled 'Which way forward?' at Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A dog runs alongside a sculpture by Harrie Fasher titled 'Which way forward?' at Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A dog runs alongside a sculpture by Harrie Fasher titled 'Which way forward?' at Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
3 / 13
A local surfer walks past a sculpture at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A local surfer walks past a sculpture at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A local surfer walks past a sculpture at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 13
A boy runs along the rim of a giant frying pan sculpture by Andrew Hankin titled 'We're frying out here' at Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A boy runs along the rim of a giant frying pan sculpture by Andrew Hankin titled 'We're frying out here' at Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A boy runs along the rim of a giant frying pan sculpture by Andrew Hankin titled 'We're frying out here' at Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 13
Surfers walk past a sculpture by Mikaela Castledine titled 'Gift of the Rhinoceros' at Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Surfers walk past a sculpture by Mikaela Castledine titled 'Gift of the Rhinoceros' at Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Surfers walk past a sculpture by Mikaela Castledine titled 'Gift of the Rhinoceros' at Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 13
A sculpture by Wang Shugang titled 'Men Playing with Birds' is seen alongside joggers at sunrise at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A sculpture by Wang Shugang titled 'Men Playing with Birds' is seen alongside joggers at sunrise at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A sculpture by Wang Shugang titled 'Men Playing with Birds' is seen alongside joggers at sunrise at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 13
A glass sculpture by Julie Donnelly titled 'Sentinels' is shown before sunset between Bondi and Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A glass sculpture by Julie Donnelly titled 'Sentinels' is shown before sunset between Bondi and Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A glass sculpture by Julie Donnelly titled 'Sentinels' is shown before sunset between Bondi and Tamarama Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 13
A visitor takes a picture of an installation on Tamarama Beach before sunrise October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A visitor takes a picture of an installation on Tamarama Beach before sunrise October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A visitor takes a picture of an installation on Tamarama Beach before sunrise October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
9 / 13
A sculpture by Will Maguire titled 'Big Man' is shown at Bondi Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A sculpture by Will Maguire titled 'Big Man' is shown at Bondi Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A sculpture by Will Maguire titled 'Big Man' is shown at Bondi Beach October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 13
A photographer watches his camera take a picture of a sculpture by Koichi Ishino titled 'Wind stone - the threshold of consciousness' before sunrise at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A photographer watches his camera take a picture of a sculpture by Koichi Ishino titled 'Wind stone - the threshold of consciousness' before sunrise at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A photographer watches his camera take a picture of a sculpture by Koichi Ishino titled 'Wind stone - the threshold of consciousness' before sunrise at Tamarama Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 13
A sculpture by Melissa McElhone titled 'Vessels of destiny' is shown before sunrise at Bondi Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A sculpture by Melissa McElhone titled 'Vessels of destiny' is shown before sunrise at Bondi Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A sculpture by Melissa McElhone titled 'Vessels of destiny' is shown before sunrise at Bondi Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 13
A metal sculpture by George Andric titled 'Sisyphus' is seen alongside photographers before sunrise at Bondi Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A metal sculpture by George Andric titled 'Sisyphus' is seen alongside photographers before sunrise at Bondi Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A metal sculpture by George Andric titled 'Sisyphus' is seen alongside photographers before sunrise at Bondi Beach October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
The Savage Mountain

The Savage Mountain

Next Slideshows

The Savage Mountain

The Savage Mountain

Reuters Photographer Wolfgang Rattay travelled to northern Pakistan to trek the K2 base camp trail. K2 is known as the Savage Mountain due to the difficulty of...

Oct 22 2014
Romantic Portugal

Romantic Portugal

Sintra, Portugal was the first center of Romantic architecture in the 19th century, with its influences spreading wide across Europe.

Oct 22 2014
Kate steps out

Kate steps out

The Duchess of Cambridge steps out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.

Oct 21 2014
The olive harvest

The olive harvest

Olive oil is pressed from freshly picked olives in the Mediterranean.

Oct 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast