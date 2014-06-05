Edition:
Ascent to Everest

Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, is silhouetted as he stands in front of Mount Kongde, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An airstrip is seen through the cockpit of a Dornier aircraft as it approaches to land at Tenzing Hillary Airport, which has a reputation as the world's most dangerous airport in Lukla, approximately 9186 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu district April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An aircraft is reflected in a mirror at a hotel as it takes off from Tenzing Hillary Airport, which has a reputation as the world's most dangerous airport in Lukla, approximately 9186 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu district April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A novice monk walks past the Kyamgon Tashi Chocling Monastery at Lukla, in Solukhumbu district April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Lights illuminate a street in the evening in Namche, approximately 11286 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

American climber Alex Goldfarb, who had to cancel his planned climb of Mount Lhotse, reads a book in Solukhumbu District May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A yak walks past a clothing store in Namche, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Khunjung Sherpa, 90, who earned 0.09 USD a day when he worked as a porter, sits outside his house in Namche, Solukhumbu District April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Porter and climber Tenzing Bhotay Sherpa, 31, looks through the window of a lodge after arriving from Everest base camp, in Phunki Tenga in Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A porter crosses a bridge while on his way back from Namche, approximately 11155 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Porter Lakpa Sherpa, 42, walks along the tracks while on his way to Everest base camp in Solukhumbu District April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Mount Ama Dablam, which stands approximately 22310 feet above sea level, is seen behind Khumjung Village in Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Temba Sherpa, 45, who has reached the summit of Everest seven times, climbs to clean the mani (prayer) stone in Khumjung, approximately 12139 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A statue of Sir Edmund Hillary, one of the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest and the founder of Khumjung High School, is seen in the school grounds in Khumjung, approximately 12139 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Dr. Sagar Panthin sits inside the Kunde Hospital, founded in 1966 by Sir Edmund Hillary, one of the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest, in Khumjung, Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nima Doma Sherpa, 25, whose husband Lakpa Sherpa, 26, died in the avalanche on April 18 2014, holds her daughter Pasang Choti Sherpa as she poses for a photograph with her father-in-law Tenzing Sherpa, 56, and mother-in-law Chamchi Phuti Sherpa, 55, inside their house in Khumjung in Solukhumbu District May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nang Tashi Sherpa, 64, a witch doctor, sits inside his house in Khumjung, Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Water is boiled using solar power in Khumjung, in Solukhumbu District April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Mount Everest, which is 29035 feet high, is seen through the window of a monastery in Tengboche, Solukhumbu District May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A porter rests inside a porterhouse in Tengboche, approximately 12467 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Shoes are left out to dry after being washed, in Solukhumbu District April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Trekkers have their oxygen level checked at the Himalayan Rescue Association Nepal post in Pheriche, approximately 14107 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Nepalese army personnel sits inside a check post as he waits to check permits for trekkers passing by, in Solukhumbu District April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A yak herder leads yaks near Pheriche, approximately 14107 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A trekker walks in front of Mount Thamserku while on his way back from Everest base camp near Pheriche in Solukhumbu District May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Prayer flags flutter over the Lobuche River on the way to Everest base camp near Pheriche, approximately 14107 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 17388 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Everest base camp is seen approximately 17388 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Trekkers stand in Everest Base camp, approximately 17388 feet above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Phurba Tenzing Sherpa, 24, who has reached the summit of Everest nine times, sits inside his tent at Everest Base camp, approximately 17388 feet above sea level in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A trekker stands in front of Mount Everest, which is 29035 feet high, at Kala Patthar in Solukhumbu District May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Light from a sunrise illuminates Mount Pumori, which is approximately 23294 high, as trekkers look at the mountains from Kala Patthar in Solukhumbu District May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

