Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 14, 2012 | 4:10pm EDT

Ash cloud over Mexico

<p>Residents walk as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, near the town of Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

Residents walk as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, near the town of Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

Residents walk as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, near the town of Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
1 / 28
<p>A dog sleeps on a floor covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A dog sleeps on a floor covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, May 14, 2012

A dog sleeps on a floor covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
2 / 28
<p>The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in Puebla, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in Puebla, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in Puebla, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
3 / 28
<p>An indigenous woman walks next to an ambulance covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

An indigenous woman walks next to an ambulance covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, May 14, 2012

An indigenous woman walks next to an ambulance covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
4 / 28
<p>An aerial view of the Popocatepetl volcano spewing a cloud of ash and steam in Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mexico's National Disaster Prevention Center (CENAPRED</p>

An aerial view of the Popocatepetl volcano spewing a cloud of ash and steam in Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mexico's National Disaster Prevention Center (CENAPRED

Monday, May 14, 2012

An aerial view of the Popocatepetl volcano spewing a cloud of ash and steam in Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mexico's National Disaster Prevention Center (CENAPRED

Close
5 / 28
<p>Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl as it spews incandescent volcanic material on the outskirts of Puebla, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl as it spews incandescent volcanic material on the outskirts of Puebla, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl as it spews incandescent volcanic material on the outskirts of Puebla, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
6 / 28
<p>The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, as seen from the town of Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, as seen from the town of Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, as seen from the town of Santiago Xalizintla, on the outskirts of Puebla, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
7 / 28
<p>A boy helps another adjust his surgical mask, which were handed out by the Red Cross, in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina</p>

A boy helps another adjust his surgical mask, which were handed out by the Red Cross, in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

A boy helps another adjust his surgical mask, which were handed out by the Red Cross, in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
8 / 28
<p>An indigenous woman walks on a floor covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

An indigenous woman walks on a floor covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, May 14, 2012

An indigenous woman walks on a floor covered with ash in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
9 / 28
<p>Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl volcano, as a forest fire burns, unrelated to the recent activities of the volcano, in Puebla, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl volcano, as a forest fire burns, unrelated to the recent activities of the volcano, in Puebla, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl volcano, as a forest fire burns, unrelated to the recent activities of the volcano, in Puebla, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
10 / 28
<p>A 17 minute long exposure picture shows star trails behind Mexico's Popocateptl volcano as it releases steam in Puebla, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina</p>

A 17 minute long exposure picture shows star trails behind Mexico's Popocateptl volcano as it releases steam in Puebla, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

A 17 minute long exposure picture shows star trails behind Mexico's Popocateptl volcano as it releases steam in Puebla, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
11 / 28
<p>Folding beds are prepared at a permanent shelter in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

Folding beds are prepared at a permanent shelter in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

Folding beds are prepared at a permanent shelter in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
12 / 28
<p>Schoolchildren take part in an evacuation exercise organised by civil protection officials in the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Schoolchildren take part in an evacuation exercise organised by civil protection officials in the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 14, 2012

Schoolchildren take part in an evacuation exercise organised by civil protection officials in the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
13 / 28
<p>A farmer works his land as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

A farmer works his land as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

A farmer works his land as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
14 / 28
<p>Passengers stand in line at the counter of a local airline at the airport in Puebla, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

Passengers stand in line at the counter of a local airline at the airport in Puebla, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

Passengers stand in line at the counter of a local airline at the airport in Puebla, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
15 / 28
<p>Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl in Puebla, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl in Puebla, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl in Puebla, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
16 / 28
<p>The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air as seen from Puebla, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air as seen from Puebla, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air as seen from Puebla, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
17 / 28
<p>Smoke rises from Mexico's volcano Popocatepetl in Puebla, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

Smoke rises from Mexico's volcano Popocatepetl in Puebla, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

Smoke rises from Mexico's volcano Popocatepetl in Puebla, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
18 / 28
<p>The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, as seen from San Nicolas de los Ranchos, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, as seen from San Nicolas de los Ranchos, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air, as seen from San Nicolas de los Ranchos, on the outskirts of Puebla, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
19 / 28
<p>A plume of steam and ash rising from the Popocatepetl volcano is seen as school children walk together in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

A plume of steam and ash rising from the Popocatepetl volcano is seen as school children walk together in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

A plume of steam and ash rising from the Popocatepetl volcano is seen as school children walk together in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
20 / 28
<p>A couple embraces as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air as seen from Puebla, east of Mexico City, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

A couple embraces as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air as seen from Puebla, east of Mexico City, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

A couple embraces as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air as seen from Puebla, east of Mexico City, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
21 / 28
<p>Steam rises from the Popocatepetl volcano near the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Steam rises from the Popocatepetl volcano near the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 14, 2012

Steam rises from the Popocatepetl volcano near the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
22 / 28
<p>Local residents walk as the Popocatepetl volcano belches a column of steam in the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Local residents walk as the Popocatepetl volcano belches a column of steam in the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 14, 2012

Local residents walk as the Popocatepetl volcano belches a column of steam in the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
23 / 28
<p>Pupils, some of them wearing surgical masks, attend a class in San Nicolas de los Ranchos on the outskirts of Puebla, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

Pupils, some of them wearing surgical masks, attend a class in San Nicolas de los Ranchos on the outskirts of Puebla, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

Pupils, some of them wearing surgical masks, attend a class in San Nicolas de los Ranchos on the outskirts of Puebla, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
24 / 28
<p>A plume of steam and ash is seen rising from the Popocatepetl volcano in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

A plume of steam and ash is seen rising from the Popocatepetl volcano in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

A plume of steam and ash is seen rising from the Popocatepetl volcano in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
25 / 28
<p>A kite flies near the Popocatepetl volcano in Puebla, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina</p>

A kite flies near the Popocatepetl volcano in Puebla, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Monday, May 14, 2012

A kite flies near the Popocatepetl volcano in Puebla, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
26 / 28
<p>Steam rises from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano in the early hours near the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Steam rises from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano in the early hours near the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 14, 2012

Steam rises from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano in the early hours near the Xalitzintla municipality in Puebla, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
27 / 28
<p>A man wears a surgical mask while holding flowers in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A man wears a surgical mask while holding flowers in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, May 14, 2012

A man wears a surgical mask while holding flowers in Santiago Xalitzintla, 6 miles from the volcano Popocatepetl, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
The bodies of Mexico

The bodies of Mexico

Next Slideshows

The bodies of Mexico

The bodies of Mexico

As the drug war rages, bodies pile up on the streets of Mexico.

May 14 2012
Sukhoi plane disaster

Sukhoi plane disaster

A Sukhoi Superjet, Russia's first all-new passenger jet since the fall of the Soviet Union, crashed into an Indonesian mountain during a demonstration flight.

May 14 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 11 2012
Worst places to be a mom

Worst places to be a mom

The worst countries in the world to be a mother.

May 11 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast