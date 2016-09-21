Edition:
Ash clouds of Turrialba

Ash rises over Turrialba volcano as seen from San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Ash is seen on a road after an eruption of the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Residents wear masks to protect themselves from ash after the Turrialba volcano erupted early Frday in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Vegetation is covered in volcanic ash after an eruption of the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A plume of steam and ash is seen rising from the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A farmer sweeps ash from the Turrialba Volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A field of potato plants is covered in volcanic ash after an eruption of the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A dog covered in volcanic ash plays with its owner after an eruption of the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A man looks on as ash from the Turrialba volcano falls on San Jose city after an eruption in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Volcanic ash covers trees after an eruption of the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A farm worker wears a mask to protect himself from ash after the Turrialba volcano erupted, as he herds cows in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A plume of steam and ash is seen rising from the Turrialba volcano in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A farmer kicks ash from the Turrialba Volcano off the grass in his pasture in San Gerardo de Irazu, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Ash from the Turrialba volcano falls on San Jose city after an eruption in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
