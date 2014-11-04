Ashoura festival
Shi'ite Muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014. Ashoura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam...more
Blood stains are seen on the floor as Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslims bleed after tapping their foreheads with a razor during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Nabatieh town, southern Lebanon November 4, 2014.
The chest of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014.
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 31, 2014.
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.
A Shi'ite Muslims is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2014.
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims commemorate Ashoura in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, Iraq, November 3, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2014.
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 31, 2014.
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2014.
Pakistani Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 3, 2014.
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.
A Pakistani Shi'ite Muslim man receives stiches after flagellating himself during a Muharram procession in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 3, 2014.
A Shi'ite Muslim man gestures during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslims rest after flagellating themselves in a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Kolkata, India, November 4, 2014.
An Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after hitting his forehead with a sword to commemorate Ashoura in Baghdad, Iraq, November 4, 2014.
Blood is seen on the road after Shi'ite Muslim men flagellated themselves during a ceremony for the Ashoura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar, November 4, 2014.
