Pictures | Tue Nov 4, 2014

Ashoura festival

Shi'ite Muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014. Ashoura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the seventh century battle of Kerbala.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Blood stains are seen on the floor as Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Shi'ite Muslims bleed after tapping their foreheads with a razor during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Nabatieh town, southern Lebanon November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
The chest of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 31, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Shi'ite Muslims is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims commemorate Ashoura in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, Iraq, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 31, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Pakistani Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Pakistani Shi'ite Muslim man receives stiches after flagellating himself during a Muharram procession in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Shi'ite Muslim man gestures during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Shi'ite Muslims rest after flagellating themselves in a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Kolkata, India, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
An Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after hitting his forehead with a sword to commemorate Ashoura in Baghdad, Iraq, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Blood is seen on the road after Shi'ite Muslim men flagellated themselves during a ceremony for the Ashoura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
