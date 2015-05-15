Edition:
Asia's new boat people

Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat receive medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Migrants, believed to be Rohingya, rest inside a shelter after they arrived in Indonesian by boat with Bangladeshi migrants in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A migrant who arrived today by boat, part of a group of Rohingya and Bangladeshis, receives medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Thai fishermen (R) give some supplies to migrants on a boat drifting 17 km (10 miles) off the coast of the southern island of Koh Lipe, Thailand May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat eat as they recover from their journey inside an aid station in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A migrant who arrived in Indonesia by boat with other Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants sleeps on the floor of a temporary shelter at Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A young Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia today by boat with other Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, eats inside a temporary shelter at Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A migrant who arrived in Indonesia by boat with Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, receives assistance from friends to drink water, at Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A migrant believed to be Rohingya takes a bath after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Hundreds of migrants are seen on a boat drifting 17 km (10 miles) off the coast of the southern island of Koh Lipe, Thailand May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A migrant rests inside a shelter after he arrived in Indonesian by boat with Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A girl from a group Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat this week, receives a bottle of water from a local resident after arriving at a new shelter in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat receive medical assistance at an aid tent as local residence look on in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A group of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat this week, move to a new shelter in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A child who arrived in Indonesia by boat with other Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, sleeps inside a temporary shelter at Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat receive medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A group of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat today, gather in temporary shelter in Langsa, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Syifa/Antara Foto

Rohingya refugees sit on a plastic sheet at Matang Raya village, Baktya district in Aceh Utara, Aceh province, Indonesia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mirza Imanda

A group of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat this week move to a new shelter in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Children, who are part of a group of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat this week, leave a temporary shelter for new accommodation in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A child migrant believed to be Rohingya sleeps on a pile of used clothes inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

An Indonesian medic carries a migrant who arrived by boat with Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants to an ambulance for medical assistance in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

