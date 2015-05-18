Asia's new boat people
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia by boat cries while speaking on a mobile phone with a relative in Malaysia, at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. The United Nations has called on countries...more
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, queue up for their breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, plays soccer during sunset inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, is measured and weighed at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat queue for breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugee at Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, carries a gallon of drinking water inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat rest inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A Rohingya child who recently arrived by boat receives medicine at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A Rohingya child who recently arrived by boat has his picture taken for identification purposes at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Rohingya women wait in line to receive donated Mukena, clothes to wear while praying, at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Rohingya children, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, play soccer outside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, eat breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, carry their belongings as they move to a bigger shelter inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rohingya migrant women, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, walks as they moves to better shelter inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant woman, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, carries a bottle of drinking water inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, queue up for their breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian volunteer cuts the hair of Rohingya migrant child, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Bangladeshi migrant, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, smokes a cigarette inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A Rohingya migrant child, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, holds a shark balloon inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A migrant, who arrived in Indonesia by boat yesterday along with other Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants, receives medical treatment in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A migrant who arrived today by boat, part of a group of Rohingya and Bangladeshis, receives medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Thai fishermen (R) give some supplies to migrants on a boat drifting 17 km (10 miles) off the coast of the southern island of Koh Lipe, Thailand May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
An Indonesian medic carries a migrant who arrived by boat with Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants to an ambulance for medical assistance in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
