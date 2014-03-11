Assassin still divides Bosnia
The grandson of Gavrilo Princip's brother, Miljkan Princip, stands with a photo of Princip's house in front of the destroyed home, in Bosansko Grahovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. On a summer's morning in 1914 Gavrilo Princip opened fire on the heir to...more
The grandson of Gavrilo Princip's brother, Miljkan Princip, stands with a photo of Princip's house in front of the destroyed home, in Bosansko Grahovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. On a summer's morning in 1914 Gavrilo Princip opened fire on the heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne in Sarajevo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Hostel manager Emela Burdzovic walks near a portrait of Archduke Franz Ferdinand at the Franz Ferdinand hostel in Sarajevo. The killing of Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie, lit the fuse for World War One. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Hostel manager Emela Burdzovic walks near a portrait of Archduke Franz Ferdinand at the Franz Ferdinand hostel in Sarajevo. The killing of Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie, lit the fuse for World War One. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A portrait of Ferdinand at the hostel. The killing of Ferdinand turned out the lights on an age of European peace and progress. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A portrait of Ferdinand at the hostel. The killing of Ferdinand turned out the lights on an age of European peace and progress. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Destroyed buildings in Bosansko Grahovo. After the assasination, empires crumbled and more than 10 million soldiers died. The world order was rewritten. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Destroyed buildings in Bosansko Grahovo. After the assasination, empires crumbled and more than 10 million soldiers died. The world order was rewritten. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Miljkan Princip outside Princip's Bosansko Grahovo home. Spared the death sentence because he was not yet 20, Princip died of tuberculosis in his jail cell in 1918. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Miljkan Princip outside Princip's Bosansko Grahovo home. Spared the death sentence because he was not yet 20, Princip died of tuberculosis in his jail cell in 1918. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Dilapidated buildings in Bosansko Grahovo. 100 years on, in Princip's native Bosnia, time, in many ways, has stood still. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Dilapidated buildings in Bosansko Grahovo. 100 years on, in Princip's native Bosnia, time, in many ways, has stood still. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Mayor of Bosansko Grahovo, Uros Makic, in Princip's destroyed home. Princip's house is one of hundreds of gutted homes scarring the bleak plateau, untouched since they were sacked by Croat forces on the heels of fleeing Serbs at the end of the...more
Mayor of Bosansko Grahovo, Uros Makic, in Princip's destroyed home. Princip's house is one of hundreds of gutted homes scarring the bleak plateau, untouched since they were sacked by Croat forces on the heels of fleeing Serbs at the end of the Bosnian war. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
World War I portraits at the Ferdinand hostel. A hero to some, a harbinger of destruction to others, the assassin is being fought over anew as Sarajevo prepares to mark the June 28 centenary of his act. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
World War I portraits at the Ferdinand hostel. A hero to some, a harbinger of destruction to others, the assassin is being fought over anew as Sarajevo prepares to mark the June 28 centenary of his act. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The doorway into the Ferdinand hostel. Sarajevo, now inhabited largely by Bosnians, plans to mark the centenary of the assassination with a series of cultural events sponsored in large part by France and also with the help of Austria and possibly the...more
The doorway into the Ferdinand hostel. Sarajevo, now inhabited largely by Bosnians, plans to mark the centenary of the assassination with a series of cultural events sponsored in large part by France and also with the help of Austria and possibly the European Union. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A political poster in Gavrilo Princip's hometown Bosansko Grahovo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A political poster in Gavrilo Princip's hometown Bosansko Grahovo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Next Slideshows
Syria in ruins
Images of a landscape devastated by war.
Search for missing plane
Inside the massive air and sea search for the Malaysian airliner.
Broken lives of Fukushima
A glimpse of the lives shattered after the tsunami and nuclear disaster.
After the waves
A look back at the tsunami that devastated Japan's northeast coast three years ago.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.