Assassination in Egypt
Policemen investigate the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. Egypt's top public prosecutor died of wounds sustained in a car bomb attack...more
Policemen secure the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. Judges and other state officials have increasingly been targeted by radical...more
Crime scene investigators investigate the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. Monday's attack claimed the most senior state official since...more
A view shows burnt cars at the site of a car bomb attacked the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. There was no confirmed claim of responsibility for the attack, in which...more
A man moves his damaged car away from the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A crime scene investigator investigates the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Residents look at the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A car damaged as a result of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district is seen in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A nearby apartment damaged as a result of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat, near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A car damaged as a result of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district, is seen in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
