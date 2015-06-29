Edition:
Assassination in Egypt

Policemen investigate the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. Egypt's top public prosecutor died of wounds sustained in a car bomb attack on his convoy as it was leaving his Cairo home on Monday in a marked escalation of Islamist militant attacks on the judiciary. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Policemen secure the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. Judges and other state officials have increasingly been targeted by radical Islamists opposed to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and angered by hefty prison sentences imposed on members of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Crime scene investigators investigate the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. Monday's attack claimed the most senior state official since Sisi, a former army chief, ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in 2013 after mass protests against his rule. Mursi was sentenced this month to death over a mass jailbreak in 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A view shows burnt cars at the site of a car bomb attacked the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. There was no confirmed claim of responsibility for the attack, in which security sources said a bomb in a parked car was remotely detonated as Barakat's motorcade passed by. They initially said a car bomber had rammed into the convoy. The state news agency MENA said the bomb blast also wounded at least nine other people including police and civilians. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A man moves his damaged car away from the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A crime scene investigator investigates the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Residents look at the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A car damaged as a result of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district is seen in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A nearby apartment damaged as a result of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat, near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A car damaged as a result of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district, is seen in Cairo, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
