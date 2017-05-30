Edition:
Pictures | Tue May 30, 2017 | 7:25pm EDT

Assault on final Islamic State enclave in Mosul

An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
1 / 23
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
2 / 23
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces rests in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
3 / 23
A view of a part of western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
4 / 23
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks inside a building at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
5 / 23
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
6 / 23
Displaced Iraqi people who fled homes during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighborhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
7 / 23
A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
8 / 23
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
9 / 23
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire mortar shells towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of the Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
10 / 23
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police speaks on the phone at an outpost at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
11 / 23
A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
12 / 23
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home holds her baby during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of the Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
13 / 23
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces rests during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
14 / 23
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police are seen on an armoured vehicle during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
15 / 23
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to grab a mortar shell in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
16 / 23
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police signals towards an armoured vehicle to seize firing towards Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
17 / 23
Displaced Iraqi people who fled homes during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants are seen in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
18 / 23
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
19 / 23
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police carries ammunition in his backpack during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
20 / 23
An Iraqi flag flutters on an armoured vehicle of the Iraqi Federal Police at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
21 / 23
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home walks next to a military vehicle during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zanjili neighborhood, north of the Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
22 / 23
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
23 / 23
