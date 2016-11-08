Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 8, 2016 | 1:55pm EST

Assault on Islamic State's de facto capital Raqqa

An Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands with his weapon on the rubble of a destroyed building, north of Raqqa city, Syria. U.S-backed Syrian armed groups have captured a number of villages in the first days of an offensive to retake the city of Raqqa from Islamic State militants, a war monitor and a Kurdish source said on Monday. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Smoke rises in the background as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand near rubble of a destroyed building, north of Raqqa city, Syria. The ground forces are being supported by airstrikes mounted by a U.S.-led coalition, the source said. But he predicted the battle to drive IS from their Raqqa, their main stronghold in Syria, would "not be easy". REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Children fleeing clashes in Tweila'a village and Haydarat area ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter rests with his weapon on a vehicle camouflaged with mud, north of Raqqa city, Syria. The SDF has been the main ally on the ground in Syria for the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, capturing swathes of northern Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
People fleeing areas of conflict ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands with his weapon, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
U.S. fighters stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria . The operation by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and some Arab groups, began on Saturday and aims to encircle and ultimately capture Raqqa. It should add to the pressure on IS as it faces a major assault on its Iraqi bastion of Mosul. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
People fleeing areas of conflict ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
An Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near the rubble of a destroyed building, north of Raqqa city, Syria. The attack, named "Euphrates Anger" so far appears focused on areas north of Raqqa, south of the town of Ain Issa, 50 km (30 miles) away. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
People fleeing areas of conflict ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand near a vehicle camouflaged with mud, north of Raqqa city, Syria. The Kurdish source said a number of villages had been captured. IS had set off five car bombs as part of their defence, he said. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Children fleeing areas of conflict ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
An Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter poses for a picture, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A U.S. fighter walks with his weapon near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
People fleeing areas of conflict walk their sheep, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near rising smoke, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
An Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands with his weapon, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
