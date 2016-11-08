Assault on Islamic State's de facto capital Raqqa
An Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands with his weapon on the rubble of a destroyed building, north of Raqqa city, Syria. U.S-backed Syrian armed groups have captured a number of villages in the first days of an offensive to retake the city...more
Smoke rises in the background as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand near rubble of a destroyed building, north of Raqqa city, Syria. The ground forces are being supported by airstrikes mounted by a U.S.-led coalition, the source said. But...more
Children fleeing clashes in Tweila'a village and Haydarat area ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter rests with his weapon on a vehicle camouflaged with mud, north of Raqqa city, Syria. The SDF has been the main ally on the ground in Syria for the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria,...more
People fleeing areas of conflict ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands with his weapon, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. fighters stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria . The operation by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and some Arab groups, began on Saturday and aims to encircle and ultimately...more
People fleeing areas of conflict ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near the rubble of a destroyed building, north of Raqqa city, Syria. The attack, named "Euphrates Anger" so far appears focused on areas north of Raqqa, south of the town of Ain Issa, 50 km (30 miles)...more
People fleeing areas of conflict ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand near a vehicle camouflaged with mud, north of Raqqa city, Syria. The Kurdish source said a number of villages had been captured. IS had set off five car bombs as part of their defence, he...more
Children fleeing areas of conflict ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter poses for a picture, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S. fighter walks with his weapon near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
People fleeing areas of conflict walk their sheep, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near rising smoke, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands with his weapon, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Next Slideshows
Air strikes in Damascus as Syrian army edges closer
Air strikes pound rebel-held areas of al Ghouta as the Syrian Army tightens their grip on the biggest insurgent stronghold near the capital.
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Eve of the election
The presidential campaign enters the final stretch.
The U.S. election from abroad
From burning effigies in Britain to burgers in Japan a look at how the world sees the U.S. presidential election.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.