Assault on Islamic State's de facto capital Raqqa

Smoke rises in the background as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand near rubble of a destroyed building, north of Raqqa city, Syria. The ground forces are being supported by airstrikes mounted by a U.S.-led coalition, the source said. But...more

Smoke rises in the background as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand near rubble of a destroyed building, north of Raqqa city, Syria. The ground forces are being supported by airstrikes mounted by a U.S.-led coalition, the source said. But he predicted the battle to drive IS from their Raqqa, their main stronghold in Syria, would "not be easy". REUTERS/Rodi Said

Close