Astros silence Yankees
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel celebrates with teammates in the locker room after defeating the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card playoff game at Yankee Stadium. Houston won 3-0. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Colby Rasmus (no shirt) celebrates with teammates in the locker room. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees catcher Brian McCann walks off as the Houston Astros celebrate winning. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros relief pitcher Luke Gregerson (44) celebrates with teammates after defeating the New York Yankees. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Astros celebrate in the locker room. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick (right) celebrates with teammates in the locker room. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros relief pitcher Luke Gregerson (44) reacts after closing out the ninth inning. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Colby Rasmus (no shirt) celebrates with teammates. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner reacts after grounding out during the eighth inning. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hits an RBI single during the seventh inning. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros pinch runner Jonathan Villar (2) steals second base against Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros pinch runner Jonathan Villar celebrates with shortstop Carlos Correa after scoring on a RBI single by second baseman Jose Altuve during the seventh inning. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka reacts after the second inning. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius collides with Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve on a double play during the sixth inning. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel during the first inning. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder Carlos Gomez rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch shakes hands with New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi prior to the game. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez high fives teammates prior to the game. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
