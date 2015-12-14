At night in Aleppo
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A damaged mosque is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A graveyard is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A damaged minaret is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A graveyard is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
