Mon Dec 14, 2015 | 9:40am EST

At night in Aleppo

Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A damaged mosque is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A graveyard is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A damaged minaret is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A graveyard is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
