Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 6, 2012 | 12:00pm EDT

At the LA County Fair

<p>A boy rides on a slide at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. The nation's largest county fair, running from August 31 to September 30, is celebrating its 90th anniversary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy rides on a slide at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. The nation's largest county fair, running from August 31 to September 30, is celebrating its 90th anniversary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A boy rides on a slide at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. The nation's largest county fair, running from August 31 to September 30, is celebrating its 90th anniversary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 15
<p>Boys pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Boys pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Boys pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 15
<p>Jessica Ramos, 20, eats deep fried cookie dough at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jessica Ramos, 20, eats deep fried cookie dough at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Jessica Ramos, 20, eats deep fried cookie dough at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 15
<p>Pigs race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Pigs race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Pigs race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 15
<p>Ellen Cosmas, 40, from Australia, looks at a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Ellen Cosmas, 40, from Australia, looks at a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Ellen Cosmas, 40, from Australia, looks at a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 15
<p>Keyla Barreto (R), 6, shoots bubbles at her brother Jean, 5, at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Keyla Barreto (R), 6, shoots bubbles at her brother Jean, 5, at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Keyla Barreto (R), 6, shoots bubbles at her brother Jean, 5, at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 15
<p>A woman holds a plate of fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A woman holds a plate of fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A woman holds a plate of fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 15
<p>Daisy Pursley, 2, walks amongst goats at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Daisy Pursley, 2, walks amongst goats at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Daisy Pursley, 2, walks amongst goats at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 15
<p>A couple eats at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A couple eats at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A couple eats at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 15
<p>A man holds a plate of fries at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man holds a plate of fries at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A man holds a plate of fries at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 15
<p>A man plays with his daughter in front of a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man plays with his daughter in front of a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A man plays with his daughter in front of a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 15
<p>A man carries a painting of the twin towers destroyed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man carries a painting of the twin towers destroyed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A man carries a painting of the twin towers destroyed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 15
<p>A couple shops at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A couple shops at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A couple shops at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 15
<p>A man bungee jumps at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man bungee jumps at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A man bungee jumps at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 15
<p>Visitors walk past food stands at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Visitors walk past food stands at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Visitors walk past food stands at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Putin vs. the wild

Putin vs. the wild

Next Slideshows

Putin vs. the wild

Putin vs. the wild

A look at Russian President Vladimir Putin, a man of the wilderness.

Sep 06 2012
Quake hits Costa Rica

Quake hits Costa Rica

A powerful earthquake rocks Costa Rica.

Sep 06 2012
Solar flares

Solar flares

Stunning images from the surface of our Sun.

Sep 06 2012
Faces of the Afghan Army

Faces of the Afghan Army

The many faces of the Afghan National Army, which has taken over security of the country from NATO.

Jun 18 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast