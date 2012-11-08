Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 7, 2012 | 8:25pm EST

Athens ablaze

<p>A protester throws a metal stick at riot police during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A protester throws a metal stick at riot police during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A protester throws a metal stick at riot police during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
1 / 20
<p>The Acropolis hill with the Parthenon temple is covered with smoke during during a violent demonstration in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

The Acropolis hill with the Parthenon temple is covered with smoke during during a violent demonstration in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

The Acropolis hill with the Parthenon temple is covered with smoke during during a violent demonstration in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
2 / 20
<p>A protestor throws a molotov cocktail at riot police during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas </p>

A protestor throws a molotov cocktail at riot police during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A protestor throws a molotov cocktail at riot police during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Close
3 / 20
<p>A protester hits a sign at a Citibank branch during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester hits a sign at a Citibank branch during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A protester hits a sign at a Citibank branch during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
4 / 20
<p>A protester holds a rock during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A protester holds a rock during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A protester holds a rock during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
5 / 20
<p>A protester carries flags of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain as he braves a rainstorm in front of riot police guarding the parliament in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester carries flags of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain as he braves a rainstorm in front of riot police guarding the parliament in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A protester carries flags of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain as he braves a rainstorm in front of riot police guarding the parliament in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
6 / 20
<p>Protesters cover their faces to protect themselves from tear gas during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas </p>

Protesters cover their faces to protect themselves from tear gas during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Protesters cover their faces to protect themselves from tear gas during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Close
7 / 20
<p>A protester, wearing a gas mask, holds a metal bar in a cloud of tear gas during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester, wearing a gas mask, holds a metal bar in a cloud of tear gas during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A protester, wearing a gas mask, holds a metal bar in a cloud of tear gas during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
8 / 20
<p>Protestors gather in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Protestors gather in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Protestors gather in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
9 / 20
<p>Riot police officers run towards protesters as a petrol bomb explodes next to them during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Riot police officers run towards protesters as a petrol bomb explodes next to them during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Riot police officers run towards protesters as a petrol bomb explodes next to them during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
10 / 20
<p>Firefighters try to extinguish a bus station booth which was set on fire by angry protesters in front of the parliament in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Firefighters try to extinguish a bus station booth which was set on fire by angry protesters in front of the parliament in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Firefighters try to extinguish a bus station booth which was set on fire by angry protesters in front of the parliament in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
11 / 20
<p>A protester, wearing a gas mask, raises his fist during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens November 7, 2012. Nearly 100,000 Greeks waving flags and chanting "Fight! They're drinking our blood" packed the square outside parliament as lawmakers neared a vote on unpopular budget cuts and labor reforms that the government is narrowly expected to win. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis (GREECE - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

A protester, wearing a gas mask, raises his fist during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens November 7, 2012. Nearly 100,000 Greeks waving flags and chanting "Fight! They're drinking our blood" packed the square outside...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A protester, wearing a gas mask, raises his fist during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens November 7, 2012. Nearly 100,000 Greeks waving flags and chanting "Fight! They're drinking our blood" packed the square outside parliament as lawmakers neared a vote on unpopular budget cuts and labor reforms that the government is narrowly expected to win. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis (GREECE - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
12 / 20
<p>Masked protesters walk through a cloud of tear gas during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Masked protesters walk through a cloud of tear gas during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Masked protesters walk through a cloud of tear gas during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
13 / 20
<p>Firefighters try to extinguish a bus station booth which was set on fire by angry protesters in front of the parliament in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Firefighters try to extinguish a bus station booth which was set on fire by angry protesters in front of the parliament in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Firefighters try to extinguish a bus station booth which was set on fire by angry protesters in front of the parliament in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
14 / 20
<p>A protestor waves Greek flag in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A protestor waves Greek flag in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A protestor waves Greek flag in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
15 / 20
<p>Greek riot police stand amidst gas smoke and flames from molotov cocktails during clashes with protesters during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Greek riot police stand amidst gas smoke and flames from molotov cocktails during clashes with protesters during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Greek riot police stand amidst gas smoke and flames from molotov cocktails during clashes with protesters during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
16 / 20
<p>A protestor throws a molotov cocktail at a riot police water cannon during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protestor throws a molotov cocktail at a riot police water cannon during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A protestor throws a molotov cocktail at a riot police water cannon during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
17 / 20
<p>A masked protester holds a Molotov cocktail as he faces riot police during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A masked protester holds a Molotov cocktail as he faces riot police during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A masked protester holds a Molotov cocktail as he faces riot police during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
18 / 20
<p>Protestors gather in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

Protestors gather in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Protestors gather in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
19 / 20
<p>A protester throws railings at riot police during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A protester throws railings at riot police during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A protester throws railings at riot police during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Portfolio: Felix Ordonez

Portfolio: Felix Ordonez

Next Slideshows

Portfolio: Felix Ordonez

Portfolio: Felix Ordonez

A showcase of the best images from Reuters photographer Felix Ordonez, who died on Tuesday.

Nov 07 2012
Victory for Obama

Victory for Obama

Obama defeats Romney for a second term in office.

Nov 07 2012
Obama vs. Romney

Obama vs. Romney

The presidential campaign from both sides.

Nov 07 2012
Election Day

Election Day

After a long campaign, voters hit the polls to select the next president.

Nov 07 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast