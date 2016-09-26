Athletes protest racial injustice
San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and outside linebacker Eli Harold take a knee during the national anthem before kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA...more
Los Angeles Rams defensive linemen William Hayes raises his fist during the National Anthem before the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins and defensive back Ron Brooks hold up fists during the national anthem before action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Hayes Pullard (52) and defensive end Dante Fowler (56) raise their hands during the playing of the National Anthem prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at EverBank...more
Sep 18, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) kneels during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA...more
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall kneels during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and teammate free safety Eric Reid kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Mandatory Credit: Kirby...more
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall kneels during the national anthem before the game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver, Colorado. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (2ndL) and cornerback Richard Sherman (L) interlock elbows with players and coaches during the playing of the national anthem during a game against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Mandatory...more
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick looks on before the national anthem against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego, California. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego, California. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant wears a t-shirt during warm ups before the game against the Sacramento Kings to show support for the family of Eric Garner in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey, wide receiver Tavon Austin, tight end Jared Cook, wide receiver Chris Givens and wide receiver Kenny Britt put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders in...more
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wears an "I Can't Breathe" t-shirt during warm ups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin puts his hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders in St. Louis, Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving wears an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt for warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay is introduced wearing a shirt reading "I Can't Breathe" before the game against the Houston Rockets in Sacramento, California. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
