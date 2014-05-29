Athletes with tattoos
AC Milan's David Beckham celebrates at the end of the match against Juventus during their Serie A soccer match at Olympic stadium in Turin, January 10, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The words "blood" and "sweat" are seen tattooed on the hands of former NFL New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, as he appears in court for a motion hearing in Attleborough, Massachusetts, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Boxer Mike Tyson arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Olympic motto of "Citius, Altius, Fortius", which means "Faster, Higher, Stronger" in Latin, is seen tattooed on the right arm of Sweden's second Fredrik Lindberg during their men's curling bronze medal game against China at the 2014 Sochi Winter...more
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Yunel Escobar shows his tattoo during practice at their MLB American League spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Barcelona's Lionel Messi puts on his boots with the name and date of birth of his son Thiago tattooed on his leg during a training session at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
LeBron James displays his tattoo saying "Chosen 1" as he is interviewed after the U.S. men's basketball team training for the Beijing Olympics, in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A tattoo in the shape of a maple leaf is seen on the back of Brianne Theisen Eaton of Canada during the women's 60 meters pentathlon event at the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot, Poland March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan...more
A tattoo reading 'Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better.' is seen on the arm of Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland as he serves during his ATP World Tour Finals men's singles tennis match against Tomas Berdych of the...more
A tattoo of a diver is seen on the back of Sweden's Jesper Tolvers during the World Swimming Championships in Barcelona July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A tattoo is seen on the thigh of Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during her women's singles match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent...more
Former NBA player Dennis Rodman arrives at the Maxim Magazine "Hot 100 for 2005" party in Hollywood May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves the pitch at the end of their Champions League Group H soccer match against Viktoria Plzen at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Brazilian UFC fighter Thiago Tavares attends an official weigh-in in Rio de Janeiro August 26, 2011. The Tattoo reads "Blessed by God". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A tattoo is seen on the back of South Africa's Oscar Pistorius during a training session for the IAAF Daegu 2011 World Championship in Daegu, South Korea August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A close-up shows a heart-shaped tattoo on the back of the neck of Serena Williams during her women's singles match against Anna Tatishvili of Georgia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 26, 2013. ...more
Tattoos adorn the arms of Toronto Blue Jays infielder Brett Lawrie as he waits for batting practice at their MLB American League spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Tattoos are seen on the legs of Andrei Krauchanka of Belarus as he competes at the pole vault event during the men's heptathlon at the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kai...more
U.S striker Natasha Kai rests after a training session at the Campestre golf club in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 11, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A tattoo of the Olympic rings is seen on Nicholas Robinson Baker of Britain after he dives during the men's synchronized 3m springboard preliminary round at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 20, 2012....more
A heart tattoo is seen on the hand of China's Li Jianrou as she prepares to compete in a women's 1,500 meters short track speed skating heat event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. ...more
A closeup shows tattoo on the arm on Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. during her women's singles match against Paula Ormaechea of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent...more
Italian gymnast Vanessa Ferrari attends a training session to prepare for the Olympics in Brescia, Italy March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Tattoos on Janin Lindenberg of Germany are pictured during the women's 4x400 meters relay heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, South Korea September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dallas Mavericks' Jason Terry shows a tattoo of the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after the Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat during Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Miami, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former England captain David Beckham shows his tattoo after he was asked to by students at Peking University during his visit in Beijing March 24, 2013. The tattoo in Chinese characters reads, "Life and death are determined by fate, rank and riches...more
