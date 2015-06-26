Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jun 26, 2015 | 11:55am EDT

Attack at gas facility in France

French crime scene investigators, Gendarmes and rescue forces are seen at work next to a black plastic sheet outside a gas company site at the industrial area of Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, near Lyon, France, June 26, 2015. A decapitated head covered in Arabic writing was found at a a site belonged to Air Products, a U.S.-based industrial gases technology company, in southeast France on Friday, police sources and French media said, after two assailants rammed a car into the premises, exploding gas containers. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
French Gendarmes block the access road to the industrial area of Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, outside Lyon, France, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
French special police forces escort a woman from a residential building during a raid in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, France, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
French Gendarmes stand guard next to a black plastic sheet outside a gas company site at the industrial area of Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, near Lyon, France, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
French President Francois Hollande gives a statement at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, June 26, 2015. Hollande said on Friday that an attack that morning in southeast France was of "a terrorist nature" and that a suspect had been arrested and identified. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
French special police forces stand guard in front of a residential building during a raid in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, France, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A French Gendarme blocks the access road to the Saint-Quentin-Fallavier industrial area, near Lyon, France, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A general view shows the Air Products gas factory site at the industrial area of Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, near Lyon, France, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
French special police forces escort a woman from a residential building during a raid in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, France, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A French Gendarme blocks the access road to the Saint-Quentin-Fallavier industrial area, near Lyon, France, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
French President Francois Hollande (foreground on L) arrives in a press room to give a statement at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A French special police forces officer gestures as police escort a woman from a residential building during a raid in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, France, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
