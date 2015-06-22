Edition:
United States
Mon Jun 22, 2015

Attack on Afghan parliament

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. A Taliban suicide bomber and six gunmen attacked the Afghan parliament on Monday as lawmakers met to consider a new defense minister, and another district in the volatile north fell to the militants as they intensified a summer offensive. REUTERS/ Naqibullah Faiq

A policeman holds a rifle at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A vehicle is seen on fire after a blast near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Members of Afghan security forces stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Members of security forces and police officers stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of Afghan security forces climb over a fence as they arrive at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Municipality workers remove the body of a dead Taliban insurgent as security forces carry out an inspection at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A member of Afghan security forces shouts orders at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A policeman stands close to the site of an attack as smoke billows in the sky, near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of the Afghan security forces stand over the bodies of Taliban insurgents at one of the gates of the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A woman walks among policemen and members of the media at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Women walk past as smoke rises from the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A policeman holds a rifle at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Naqibullah Faiq

Members of Afghan security forces cross a road as smoke billows from the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of security forces stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

