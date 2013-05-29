Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 29, 2013 | 4:55pm EDT

Attack on Afghan Red Cross

<p>An Afghan policeman takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

An Afghan policeman takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Wednesday, May 29, 2013

An Afghan policeman takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Close
1 / 10
<p>An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Wednesday, May 29, 2013

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Close
2 / 10
<p>Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. said. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. said. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Wednesday, May 29, 2013

Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. said. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Close
3 / 10
<p>A victim is carried away from the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

A victim is carried away from the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Wednesday, May 29, 2013

A victim is carried away from the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Close
4 / 10
<p>An Afghan policeman keeps watch as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

An Afghan policeman keeps watch as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Wednesday, May 29, 2013

An Afghan policeman keeps watch as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Close
5 / 10
<p>An Afghan policeman runs on the roof of a house as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

An Afghan policeman runs on the roof of a house as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Wednesday, May 29, 2013

An Afghan policeman runs on the roof of a house as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Close
6 / 10
<p>An Afghan National Army soldier takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

An Afghan National Army soldier takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Wednesday, May 29, 2013

An Afghan National Army soldier takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Close
7 / 10
<p>Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Wednesday, May 29, 2013

Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Close
8 / 10
<p>Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Wednesday, May 29, 2013

Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Close
9 / 10
<p>Afghan policemen keep watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

Afghan policemen keep watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Wednesday, May 29, 2013

Afghan policemen keep watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Baby trapped in toilet pipe

Baby trapped in toilet pipe

Next Slideshows

Baby trapped in toilet pipe

Baby trapped in toilet pipe

Firefighters in China rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet.

May 29 2013
Polluted waterways

Polluted waterways

Heavily polluted waterways across the globe.

Jun 05 2013
Golan Heights cowboys

Golan Heights cowboys

Cowboys work on a ranch just outside a collective farming community some two kilometers south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Golan...

May 29 2013
Chancellor Merkel

Chancellor Merkel

Candid photos of the German leader.

May 28 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast