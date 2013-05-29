Attack on Afghan Red Cross
An Afghan policeman takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. said. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. said. REUTERS/ Parwiz
A victim is carried away from the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
A victim is carried away from the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman keeps watch as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman keeps watch as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman runs on the roof of a house as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman runs on the roof of a house as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan National Army soldier takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan National Army soldier takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghan policemen keep watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghan policemen keep watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Next Slideshows
Baby trapped in toilet pipe
Firefighters in China rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet.
Polluted waterways
Heavily polluted waterways across the globe.
Golan Heights cowboys
Cowboys work on a ranch just outside a collective farming community some two kilometers south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Golan...
Chancellor Merkel
Candid photos of the German leader.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.