Attack on Somali parliament
Somali government soldiers ride in their truck as they take up positions outside the Parliament building during a clash with Al Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An injured member of staff of Somalia's Parliament lies on the ground during an attempted attack by Al Shabaab militia in Mogadishu May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government soldiers prepare to carry the body of their colleague who was slain during a fight with Al shabaab militia outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali government soldier runs to take position in front of the Parliament during a clash with Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government soldiers evacuate their colleague, who was injured during a clash with Al shabaab militia, outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government soldiers run to their positions during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali soldiers display bodies of Al Shabaab fighters, killed during their attack on the Parliament, in Mogadishu May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government soldiers take their positions during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament buildings in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers walk outside the Parliament during a clash with Al Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A Somali government soldier carries the military boots of his slain colleague during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament building in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An unidentified Somali Legislator runs from the Parliament building during an attempted attack by Al-shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government soldiers take positions in front of the Parliament during fighting between them and Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali government soldier looks at cars destroyed outside the Parliament during a clash with Al Shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali government soldier runs to take position in front of the Parliament during fighting between them and Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An unidentified man walks away from the Parliament during an attempted attack by Al-Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
