Pictures | Sat May 24, 2014 | 6:40pm EDT

Attack on Somali parliament

Somali government soldiers ride in their truck as they take up positions outside the Parliament building during a clash with Al Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Saturday, May 24, 2014
An injured member of staff of Somalia's Parliament lies on the ground during an attempted attack by Al Shabaab militia in Mogadishu May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers prepare to carry the body of their colleague who was slain during a fight with Al shabaab militia outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali government soldier runs to take position in front of the Parliament during a clash with Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers evacuate their colleague, who was injured during a clash with Al shabaab militia, outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers run to their positions during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Somali soldiers display bodies of Al Shabaab fighters, killed during their attack on the Parliament, in Mogadishu May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers take their positions during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament buildings in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Somali government soldiers walk outside the Parliament during a clash with Al Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

A Somali government soldier carries the military boots of his slain colleague during a clash with Al Shabaab militants outside the Parliament building in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

An unidentified Somali Legislator runs from the Parliament building during an attempted attack by Al-shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers take positions in front of the Parliament during fighting between them and Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali government soldier looks at cars destroyed outside the Parliament during a clash with Al Shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali government soldier runs to take position in front of the Parliament during fighting between them and Al shabaab militia in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

An unidentified man walks away from the Parliament during an attempted attack by Al-Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

