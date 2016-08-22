Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 22, 2016 | 8:15am EDT

Attack on Turkish wedding party

A man and a woman mourn next to a body of one the victims of a blast targeting a wedding ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. A suicide bomber killed over 50 people in the deadliest attack in a series of bombings in Turkey this year. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

A man and a woman mourn next to a body of one the victims of a blast targeting a wedding ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. A suicide bomber killed over 50 people in the deadliest attack in a series of bombings in Turkey...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
A man and a woman mourn next to a body of one the victims of a blast targeting a wedding ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. A suicide bomber killed over 50 people in the deadliest attack in a series of bombings in Turkey this year. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
Close
1 / 11
A damaged house is seen after a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A damaged house is seen after a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A damaged house is seen after a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
2 / 11
Family members and friends carry a coffin of a victim of suicide bombing at a wedding celebration during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Family members and friends carry a coffin of a victim of suicide bombing at a wedding celebration during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Family members and friends carry a coffin of a victim of suicide bombing at a wedding celebration during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 11
A woman pauses as she sits near the scene of an explosion where a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A woman pauses as she sits near the scene of an explosion where a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A woman pauses as she sits near the scene of an explosion where a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 11
A family member of a victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A family member of a victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A family member of a victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
5 / 11
Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 11
Grave holes are prepared as family members and friends attend the funeral of victims of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Grave holes are prepared as family members and friends attend the funeral of victims of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Grave holes are prepared as family members and friends attend the funeral of victims of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 11
A family member of a victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration mourn over a coffin during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A family member of a victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration mourn over a coffin during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A family member of a victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration mourn over a coffin during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 11
Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
9 / 11
Family members of Sehriban Nurbay, a 3-month-old victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding in Gaziantep, attend her funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Family members of Sehriban Nurbay, a 3-month-old victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding in Gaziantep, attend her funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Family members of Sehriban Nurbay, a 3-month-old victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding in Gaziantep, attend her funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
10 / 11
Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Rio closing ceremony

Rio closing ceremony

Next Slideshows

Rio closing ceremony

Rio closing ceremony

Highlights from the Rio Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Aug 21 2016
Rio Olympics: Day 16

Rio Olympics: Day 16

Highlights from the sixteenth day of competition at the Rio Games.

Aug 21 2016
Rio Olympics: Day 15

Rio Olympics: Day 15

Highlights from the fifteenth day of competition at the Rio Games.

Aug 20 2016
Rio Olympics: Day 14

Rio Olympics: Day 14

Highlights from the fourteenth day of competition at the Rio Games.

Aug 19 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast