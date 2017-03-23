Attack outside UK parliament
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Paramedics treat an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An injured man is assisted on the footpath under Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An injured person lies on the ground after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman ducks under a police tape after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An armed police officer assists a woman after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An injured woman is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman assist an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An injured person is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police assist bystanders during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An air ambulance lands in Parliament Square during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Forensics investigators work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A police officer gestures outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People are seen inside the pods on the London Eye after it was stopped following an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Members of the emergency services take an injured person away on a stretcher after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Flowers are laid at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The sun sets behind the Houses of Parliament after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
