Pictures | Thu Mar 23, 2017 | 12:55pm EDT

Attack outside UK parliament

Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
1 / 31
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
2 / 31
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
3 / 31
Paramedics treat an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
4 / 31
An injured man is assisted on the footpath under Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
5 / 31
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
6 / 31
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
7 / 31
An injured person lies on the ground after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
8 / 31
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
9 / 31
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
10 / 31
A man lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
11 / 31
A woman ducks under a police tape after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
12 / 31
An armed police officer assists a woman after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
13 / 31
An injured woman is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
14 / 31
A woman assist an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
15 / 31
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
16 / 31
An injured person is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
17 / 31
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
18 / 31
Police assist bystanders during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
19 / 31
An air ambulance lands in Parliament Square during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
20 / 31
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
21 / 31
Forensics investigators work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
22 / 31
A police officer gestures outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
23 / 31
People are seen inside the pods on the London Eye after it was stopped following an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
24 / 31
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
25 / 31
Members of the emergency services take an injured person away on a stretcher after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
26 / 31
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
27 / 31
Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
28 / 31
Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
29 / 31
Flowers are laid at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
30 / 31
The sun sets behind the Houses of Parliament after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
31 / 31
