Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 12, 2016 | 5:05pm EDT

Attacks on Afghan mosques

An Afghan girl receives treatment at a hospital after a gunman attacked a shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. Islamic State claimed responsibility for a mass shooting that killed at least 18 worshippers at a shrine in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, raising fears of sectarian violence after a string of attacks on the country's Shi'ite minority. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan girl receives treatment at a hospital after a gunman attacked a shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. Islamic State claimed responsibility for a mass shooting that killed at least 18 worshippers at a shrine in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, raising...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
An Afghan girl receives treatment at a hospital after a gunman attacked a shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. Islamic State claimed responsibility for a mass shooting that killed at least 18 worshippers at a shrine in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, raising fears of sectarian violence after a string of attacks on the country's Shi'ite minority. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
1 / 20
Afghan policemen stand guard near the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. The claim to Tuesday's attack, released online, came as the community observed Ashura, one of its holiest days, although commemorations have been subdued because of security fears. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan policemen stand guard near the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. The claim to Tuesday's attack, released online, came as the community observed Ashura, one of its holiest days, although commemorations have been subdued because of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Afghan policemen stand guard near the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. The claim to Tuesday's attack, released online, came as the community observed Ashura, one of its holiest days, although commemorations have been subdued because of security fears. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
2 / 20
Afghan policemen walk inside the Sakhi Shrine after a overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attacker in Kabul, said to be wearing a police uniform, entered the Karte Shakhi mosque on Tuesday night and opened fire on a crowd of Shi'ite Muslims marking Ashura, which commemorates the seventh-century death of a grandson of the prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan policemen walk inside the Sakhi Shrine after a overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attacker in Kabul, said to be wearing a police uniform, entered the Karte Shakhi mosque on Tuesday night and opened fire on a crowd of Shi'ite Muslims...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Afghan policemen walk inside the Sakhi Shrine after a overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attacker in Kabul, said to be wearing a police uniform, entered the Karte Shakhi mosque on Tuesday night and opened fire on a crowd of Shi'ite Muslims marking Ashura, which commemorates the seventh-century death of a grandson of the prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
3 / 20
Afghan men carry a wounded man at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. On Wednesday afternoon, an explosion outside a mosque in northern Afghanistan killed at least 14 people and wounded 24 at a similar gathering. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for that assault. REUTERS/ Anil Usyan

Afghan men carry a wounded man at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. On Wednesday afternoon, an explosion outside a mosque in northern Afghanistan killed at least 14 people and wounded 24 at a similar gathering....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Afghan men carry a wounded man at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. On Wednesday afternoon, an explosion outside a mosque in northern Afghanistan killed at least 14 people and wounded 24 at a similar gathering. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for that assault. REUTERS/ Anil Usyan
Close
4 / 20
A blood-stained stretcher is placed outside a hospital after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A blood-stained stretcher is placed outside a hospital after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A blood-stained stretcher is placed outside a hospital after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
5 / 20
An Afghan man sits inside an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man sits inside an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
An Afghan man sits inside an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
6 / 20
Afghan men transfer a coffin of the civilian on top of a bus at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan men transfer a coffin of the civilian on top of a bus at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Afghan men transfer a coffin of the civilian on top of a bus at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
7 / 20
An Afghan mourns at the gate of the Sakhi Shrine after an overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan mourns at the gate of the Sakhi Shrine after an overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
An Afghan mourns at the gate of the Sakhi Shrine after an overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
8 / 20
An Afghan boy receives treatment at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Anil Usyan

An Afghan boy receives treatment at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Anil Usyan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
An Afghan boy receives treatment at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Anil Usyan
Close
9 / 20
An Afghan boy looks at a broken window of Sakhi Shrine after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan boy looks at a broken window of Sakhi Shrine after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
An Afghan boy looks at a broken window of Sakhi Shrine after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
10 / 20
An Afghan boy receives treatment at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Anil Usyan

An Afghan boy receives treatment at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Anil Usyan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
An Afghan boy receives treatment at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Anil Usyan
Close
11 / 20
A view of the Sakhi Shrine after an overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A view of the Sakhi Shrine after an overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A view of the Sakhi Shrine after an overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
12 / 20
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a gunman attacked in a shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a gunman attacked in a shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a gunman attacked in a shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
13 / 20
An Afghan policeman stands guard outside the Sakhi Shrine after an overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan policeman stands guard outside the Sakhi Shrine after an overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
An Afghan policeman stands guard outside the Sakhi Shrine after an overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
14 / 20
Afghan men carry a wounded man at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Anil Usyan

Afghan men carry a wounded man at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Anil Usyan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Afghan men carry a wounded man at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Anil Usyan
Close
15 / 20
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims perform prayers at the funeral for one of the victims of Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan Shi'ite Muslims perform prayers at the funeral for one of the victims of Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims perform prayers at the funeral for one of the victims of Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
16 / 20
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men carry the body of a victim, who was killed in Tuesday's attack, for the burial ceremony at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men carry the body of a victim, who was killed in Tuesday's attack, for the burial ceremony at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men carry the body of a victim, who was killed in Tuesday's attack, for the burial ceremony at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
17 / 20
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims men attend the burial ceremony for a victim who was killed in Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan Shi'ite Muslims men attend the burial ceremony for a victim who was killed in Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims men attend the burial ceremony for a victim who was killed in Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
18 / 20
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men mourn over the grave of a victim who was killed in Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men mourn over the grave of a victim who was killed in Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men mourn over the grave of a victim who was killed in Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
19 / 20
An Afghan digs a grave for one of the victims of Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan digs a grave for one of the victims of Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
An Afghan digs a grave for one of the victims of Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Reuters' Yannis Behrakis wins war photography awards

Reuters' Yannis Behrakis wins war photography awards

Next Slideshows

Reuters' Yannis Behrakis wins war photography awards

Reuters' Yannis Behrakis wins war photography awards

Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis has been honored for his work documenting the 2015 refugee crisis, winning photographer of the year and people's choice...

Oct 12 2016
Day of Ashura

Day of Ashura

Shi'ite Muslims commemorate the death of Prophet Mohammad's grandson.

Oct 12 2016
Battling Islamic State in Libya

Battling Islamic State in Libya

Libyan pro-government forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in the coastal city of Sirte.

Oct 11 2016
Unrest in Ethiopia

Unrest in Ethiopia

Ethiopia has been hit by a wave of protests over land and political rights for more than a year, which monitors say have led to more than 500 deaths.

Oct 11 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast