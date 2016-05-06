Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 6, 2016 | 12:20pm EDT

Attempted shooting of Turkish journalist

An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent Turkish journalist on Friday outside a courthouse in Istanbul just before the verdict in his trial on charges of revealing state secrets was due to be announced, a Reuters witness said. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent...more

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent Turkish journalist on Friday outside a courthouse in Istanbul just before the verdict in his trial on charges of revealing state secrets was due to be announced, a Reuters witness said. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
1 / 8
Turkish journalist Can Dundar (2nd L) is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. The assailant shouted "traitor" before firing at least three shots in quick succession at Can Dundar, the Reuters witness said. Dundar, the editor-in-chief of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, was unharmed but a reporter covering his trial appeared to have been injured, the witness said. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

Turkish journalist Can Dundar (2nd L) is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. The assailant shouted "traitor" before firing at least three shots in quick...more

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Turkish journalist Can Dundar (2nd L) is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. The assailant shouted "traitor" before firing at least three shots in quick succession at Can Dundar, the Reuters witness said. Dundar, the editor-in-chief of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, was unharmed but a reporter covering his trial appeared to have been injured, the witness said. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
2 / 8
An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Crowds of reporters were waiting outside the courthouse for the verdict in the closed-door trial. The case has drawn international criticism of the EU candidate nation's press freedom record. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Crowds of reporters were waiting outside the...more

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Crowds of reporters were waiting outside the courthouse for the verdict in the closed-door trial. The case has drawn international criticism of the EU candidate nation's press freedom record. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
3 / 8
A plain clothes police officer points his gun at an assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar, outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

A plain clothes police officer points his gun at an assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar, outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A plain clothes police officer points his gun at an assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar, outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
4 / 8
Turkish journalist Can Dundar is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Dundar and Erdem Gul, the newspaper's Ankara bureau chief, could face life in jail on espionage charges and attempting to topple the government for publishing footage that purported to show Turkey's state intelligence agency ferrying weapons into Syria in 2014. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

Turkish journalist Can Dundar is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Dundar and Erdem Gul, the newspaper's Ankara bureau chief, could face life in jail on...more

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Turkish journalist Can Dundar is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Dundar and Erdem Gul, the newspaper's Ankara bureau chief, could face life in jail on espionage charges and attempting to topple the government for publishing footage that purported to show Turkey's state intelligence agency ferrying weapons into Syria in 2014. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
5 / 8
Turkish riot policemen secure the area as forensic officers inspect the area after an attack aganist Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish riot policemen secure the area as forensic officers inspect the area after an attack aganist Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Turkish riot policemen secure the area as forensic officers inspect the area after an attack aganist Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 8
Can Dundar (R), editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Can Dundar (R), editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Can Dundar (R), editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 8
Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Music in the ruins of Palmyra

Music in the ruins of Palmyra

Next Slideshows

Music in the ruins of Palmyra

Music in the ruins of Palmyra

Russia's Mariinsky Theater staged a surprise concert in the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra.

May 06 2016
Building collapse in Kenya

Building collapse in Kenya

Rescue workers are still finding survivors under the rubble of a building that collapsed last week.

May 05 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 05 2016
China's bullet trains

China's bullet trains

China has the world's longest high-speed rail network, more than the rest of the world combined.

May 05 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast