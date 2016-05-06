Attempted shooting of Turkish journalist
An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent...more
Turkish journalist Can Dundar (2nd L) is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. The assailant shouted "traitor" before firing at least three shots in quick...more
An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Crowds of reporters were waiting outside the...more
A plain clothes police officer points his gun at an assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar, outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Turkish journalist Can Dundar is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Dundar and Erdem Gul, the newspaper's Ankara bureau chief, could face life in jail on...more
Turkish riot policemen secure the area as forensic officers inspect the area after an attack aganist Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Can Dundar (R), editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
