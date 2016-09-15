Edition:
Aung San Suu Kyi goes to Washington

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
The Washington Monument provides a backdrop as Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is guided by U.S. National Park Service Ranger Heath Mitchell (L) on a visit to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is guided by U.S. National Park Service Ranger Heath Mitchell (R) as she visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi stands on the spot where late U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963, as she visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Supporters rush to greet and kiss Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as she comes over to a security barrier where they were waiting for her outside of her lunch meeting with Secretary of State John Kerry in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives for a lunch meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Blair House, a guest residence on the White House campus in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is guided by U.S. National Park Service Ranger Heath Mitchell as she visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi walks with a security detail as she arrives for a lunch meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Blair House, a guest residence on the White House campus in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Supporters of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi hold a painting of her which they plan to present to her as a gift, as she visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Security agents stand close by as Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (2nd R) visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Supporters of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi hold a painting of her which they plan to present to her as a gift, as she visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
President Barack Obama listen as Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi talks to the media during a bilateral meeting at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is guided by U.S. National Park Service Ranger Heath Mitchell (R) as she visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is guided by U.S. National Park Service Ranger Heath Mitchell as she visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Stranded on a Greek island

Stranded on a Greek island

Migrant conditions deteriorate as the population swelled to three times capacity at a Greek island camp this summer.

Sep 14 2016
How to build a castle

The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th century.

Sep 14 2016
Portraits of Powell

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell called Donald Trump "a national disgrace" in recently hacked emails, according to news reports.

Sep 14 2016
Desperation in South Africa's City of Gold

Illegal gold miners seek their fortune deep under Johannesburg, risking flooding, fires or rockfalls in 100-year-old tunnels compromised by unauthorized and...

Sep 14 2016

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

