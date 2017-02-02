Edition:
Australia and America

Then President George W. Bush looks down at his dog Barney as he and then Australian Prime Minister John Howard hold a joint press conference at the Bush ranch in Crawford, Texas, May 3, 2003. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump, seated at his desk with National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and senior advisor Steve Bannon, speaks by phone with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and U.S. President Barack Obama address reporters following their bilateral meeting alongside the APEC summit in Manila, Philippines, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Marines Private First Class Sebastian Rodriguez, a machine gunner from Weapons Platoon, Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force Darwin (MRF-D), fires a M240 machine gun during a night squad-attack exercise at Kangaroo Flats Training Area in Australia in this U.S. Department of Defense handout provided May 22, 2013. MRF-D Marines used machine gunners, snipers and rifleman to suppress the simulated squad-sized enemy attack. Sgt. Sarah Fiocco/U.S. Department of Defense/Handout via Reuters

Then White House Press Secretary Jay Carney whispers to then President Barack Obama as he hosts a bilateral meeting with then Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Then President Barack Obama practices passing a football with Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard in the Oval Office in this picture taken March 7, 2011 and released to Reuters March 8, 2011. Under Australian Football League rules, a player must hold the ball in front of them and punch it with a clenched fist in order to conduct a legal pass to another player. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

Then President Barack Obama speaks with then Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd before a round table session at the G8 summit in L'Aquila, Italy, July 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Then President George W. Bush (L) and Australia's Prime Minister John Howard smile during a photo-taking session as they wear traditional Korean clothes, known as the "Hanbok", on the second day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit Pusan, South Korea November 19, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed

G20 leaders applaud as they watch a "Welcome to Country" cultural performance at the G20 Leaders Summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. The meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 economies has opened in Brisbane with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott stressing the importance of global economic issues at a summit that has been dominated by the crisis in Ukraine, climate change and the United States's Asia-Pacific pivot. Seen are (2nd L-R) Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, U.S. President Barack Obama, Abbott, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and British Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Photographed through night vision goggles, Australian soldiers have their identities checked before a joint night exercise with U.S. troops at Shoalwater Bay in Queensland September 2, 2003. REUTERS/HO/AustralianDefence Force/Kev Bristow

Former Australian Prime Minister John Howard (R) receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from U.S. President George W. Bush during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Then President Barack Obama walks with then Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd after their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Then President Barack Obama and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard walk from their joint press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

