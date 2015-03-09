Edition:
Australia from above

Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
