Australia from above

The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
