Tue Feb 28, 2017

Australia from above

River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray

River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray
Small dams and a dried-up lake can be seen next to a dirt road in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray

Small dams and a dried-up lake can be seen next to a dirt road in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Small dams and a dried-up lake can be seen next to a dirt road in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located near Perth, in the southern region of Western Australian. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located near Perth, in the southern region of Western Australian. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located near Perth, in the southern region of Western Australian. REUTERS/David Gray
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth. REUTERS/David Gray
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray
The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
