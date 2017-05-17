Edition:
Australian Fashion Week

A model for independent fashion label Pageant walks among geometric sculptures. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A model for the fashion label Ewol wears colourful headwear. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A model for We Are Kindred has makeup applied by mobile phone light back stage. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A model for ANX wears an open shirt exposing his tattoos. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A model wears a red gown during a runway show for the C/MEO Collective. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Members of the audience sit in the centre of the catwalk as they watch models for the C/MEO Collective. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A model for Yousef Akbar participates in a runway show. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A model for Aqua Blu walks down the runway. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A model for Aqua Blu walks down the runway. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Models walk past geometric boxes during a runway show by Ginger and Smart. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop for the men's show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Models for designer Gary Bigeni pose backstage. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A model wears a polka dot dress during the St George Nextgen show. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A model for Hansen and Gretel presents a creation. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A model presents headwear with a split brim for Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
A model for designer Gary Bigeni looks on. REUTERS/Steven Saphorelooks

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Australian designer Dion Lee during the first runway show of Fashion Week Australia on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
Audience members during the show by local designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
Metal rings are featured in the hair design of a model, during a show by Sass & Bide. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
Assistants wait to help dress models, alongside their outfits and photographs, during a show by the Australian designer Steven Khalil. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Models are reflected in mirrors backstage before a show by the Australian designer Steven Khalil. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A clothes rack features an outfit to be worn by model Billie Adams before a show by the Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Audience members hold cameras as they watch a model pass by during a show by the Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Models parade down the runway during a show by Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A model walks through an open air courtyard during a rehearsal for a runway show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A model waits backstage before participating in a runway show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A model looks up from her mobile phone as stylists work on her hair before a show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
