Pictures | Tue Feb 14, 2017

Australia's immigration center on Manus Island

Detainees walk around the compound among water bottles inside the Manus Island detention center in Papua New Guinea, February 11, 2017. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

A makeshift gym inside the Manus Island detention center. Handout via REUTERS

Detainees are pictured inside the Manus Island refugee camp. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Double security fences outline the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

A detainee looks into shipping container accommodations inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

A sheet with a handwritten message against Australia's refugee policy hangs from a gate inside the Manus Island detention center. Handout via REUTERS

Bangladeshi Mohammad Rasel is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Handout via REUTERS

Authorities inside the Manus Island refugee camp in Papua New Guinea walk around the camp serving deportation notices to detainees. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Security fences surround trees inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Images of detainees are pictured above doorways inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Security fences surround buildings inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Authorities inside the Manus Island refugee camp in Papua New Guinea walk around the camp serving deportation notices to detainees. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Accommodation for detainees is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

A detainee enters a building inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

A locked gate is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

