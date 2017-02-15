Australia's immigration center on Manus Island
Detainees walk around the compound among water bottles inside the Manus Island detention center in Papua New Guinea, February 11, 2017. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
A makeshift gym inside the Manus Island detention center. Handout via REUTERS
Detainees are pictured inside the Manus Island refugee camp. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Double security fences outline the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
A detainee looks into shipping container accommodations inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
A sheet with a handwritten message against Australia's refugee policy hangs from a gate inside the Manus Island detention center. Handout via REUTERS
Bangladeshi Mohammad Rasel is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Handout via REUTERS
Authorities inside the Manus Island refugee camp in Papua New Guinea walk around the camp serving deportation notices to detainees. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Security fences surround trees inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Images of detainees are pictured above doorways inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Security fences surround buildings inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Authorities inside the Manus Island refugee camp in Papua New Guinea walk around the camp serving deportation notices to detainees. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Accommodation for detainees is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
A detainee enters a building inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
A locked gate is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
