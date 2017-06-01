Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes
A variety of odd-shaped mailboxes found along roads in rural areas of New South Wales, north of Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
An old microwave used as a mailbox next to a more traditional box along a road on the outskirts of the township of Wollombi, north of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
A mailbox in the shape of a cartoon character along a road on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old refrigerator sitting between an old washing machine and a beer keg, all used as mailboxes, along a road on the outskirts of the township of Wollombi, north of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old beer keg used as a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old oil drum and an anvil that have been converted into mailboxes on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old cylinder used to cover an electricity box that has been converted into a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old car engine that has been converted into a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
A mailbox in the shape of an aeroplane on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old refrigerator used as a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old wagon wheel and a replica satellite dish on the outskirts of the township of Parkes, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old, traditionally shaped Australian rural mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Who will be America's next top speller?
Top spellers at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Super window-washers
Window-washers dressed as Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, Captain America and Green Lantern clean windows at the Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego.
Inside JFK's childhood home
The house where former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was born in Brookline, Massachusetts is now a national historic site.
Baseball for the blind in Cuba
The Communist-run country quickly adopted this version of blind baseball after it was developed in the 1990s in Italy, but it has only really caught on in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.