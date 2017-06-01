Edition:
Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes

A variety of odd-shaped mailboxes found along roads in rural areas of New South Wales, north of Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

An old microwave used as a mailbox next to a more traditional box along a road on the outskirts of the township of Wollombi, north of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

A mailbox in the shape of a cartoon character along a road on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old refrigerator sitting between an old washing machine and a beer keg, all used as mailboxes, along a road on the outskirts of the township of Wollombi, north of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old beer keg used as a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old oil drum and an anvil that have been converted into mailboxes on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old cylinder used to cover an electricity box that has been converted into a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old car engine that has been converted into a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

A mailbox in the shape of an aeroplane on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old refrigerator used as a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old wagon wheel and a replica satellite dish on the outskirts of the township of Parkes, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old, traditionally shaped Australian rural mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

