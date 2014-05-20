Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 19, 2014 | 9:20pm EDT

Austria's bearded lady

<p>Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. Wurst, popularly known as "the bearded lady," won the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest with the James Bond-theme-like ballad "Rise Like a Phoenix", before a global TV audience of about 180 million people in 45 countries. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. Wurst, popularly known as "the bearded lady," won the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest with the James Bond-theme-like ballad "Rise...more

Monday, May 19, 2014

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. Wurst, popularly known as "the bearded lady," won the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest with the James Bond-theme-like ballad "Rise Like a Phoenix", before a global TV audience of about 180 million people in 45 countries. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
1 / 20
<p>A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Monday, May 19, 2014

A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
2 / 20
<p>Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Monday, May 19, 2014

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
3 / 20
<p>Visitors cheer during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Visitors cheer during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Monday, May 19, 2014

Visitors cheer during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
4 / 20
<p>Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria poses with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (L) and Culture Minister Josef Ostermayer (R) during a reception at the chancellery in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria poses with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (L) and Culture Minister Josef Ostermayer (R) during a reception at the chancellery in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Monday, May 19, 2014

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria poses with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (L) and Culture Minister Josef Ostermayer (R) during a reception at the chancellery in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
5 / 20
<p>A participant dressed up as Conchita Wurst takes part in the Brussels LGBT Pride Parade May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A participant dressed up as Conchita Wurst takes part in the Brussels LGBT Pride Parade May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Monday, May 19, 2014

A participant dressed up as Conchita Wurst takes part in the Brussels LGBT Pride Parade May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
6 / 20
<p>Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives with her trophy at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives with her trophy at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, May 19, 2014

Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives with her trophy at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
7 / 20
<p>Austria's Conchita Wurst smiles as she addresses a news conference in Vienna May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austria's Conchita Wurst smiles as she addresses a news conference in Vienna May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, May 19, 2014

Austria's Conchita Wurst smiles as she addresses a news conference in Vienna May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
8 / 20
<p>Fans take pictures as Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Fans take pictures as Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, May 19, 2014

Fans take pictures as Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
9 / 20
<p>Conchita Wurst celebrates with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mogens Flindt/Scanpix Denmark</p>

Conchita Wurst celebrates with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mogens Flindt/Scanpix Denmark

Monday, May 19, 2014

Conchita Wurst celebrates with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mogens Flindt/Scanpix Denmark

Close
10 / 20
<p>Supporters of Conchita Wurst pose before grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Supporters of Conchita Wurst pose before grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Monday, May 19, 2014

Supporters of Conchita Wurst pose before grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
11 / 20
<p>Conchita Wurst acknowledges the crowd after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keld Navntoft/Scanpix Denmark</p>

Conchita Wurst acknowledges the crowd after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keld Navntoft/Scanpix Denmark

Monday, May 19, 2014

Conchita Wurst acknowledges the crowd after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keld Navntoft/Scanpix Denmark

Close
12 / 20
<p>Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, May 19, 2014

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
13 / 20
<p>Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Monday, May 19, 2014

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
14 / 20
<p>Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Monday, May 19, 2014

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
15 / 20
<p>Conchita Wurst reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Monday, May 19, 2014

Conchita Wurst reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
16 / 20
<p>Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, May 19, 2014

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
17 / 20
<p>Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Monday, May 19, 2014

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
18 / 20
<p>Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses after an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses after an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, May 19, 2014

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses after an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
19 / 20
<p>Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, May 19, 2014

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Next Slideshows

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Awards.

May 19 2014
Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Awards red carpet.

May 19 2014
Orange is the New Black premiere

Orange is the New Black premiere

Cast members celebrate season two of Netflix series "Orange is the New Black".

May 16 2014
Playmate of the Year

Playmate of the Year

Kennedy Summers is named Playboy's Playmate of the Year for 2014.

May 16 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast