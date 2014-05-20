Austria's bearded lady
Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. Wurst, popularly known as "the bearded lady," won the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest with the James Bond-theme-like ballad "Rise Like a Phoenix", before a global TV audience of about 180 million people in 45 countries. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Visitors cheer during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria poses with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (L) and Culture Minister Josef Ostermayer (R) during a reception at the chancellery in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A participant dressed up as Conchita Wurst takes part in the Brussels LGBT Pride Parade May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives with her trophy at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austria's Conchita Wurst smiles as she addresses a news conference in Vienna May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Fans take pictures as Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Conchita Wurst celebrates with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mogens Flindt/Scanpix Denmark
Supporters of Conchita Wurst pose before grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Conchita Wurst acknowledges the crowd after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keld Navntoft/Scanpix Denmark
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Conchita Wurst reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses after an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
