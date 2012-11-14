Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 14, 2012 | 12:05pm EST

Autumn colors

<p>A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
1 / 26
<p>Joggers run along a path in a park on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

Joggers run along a path in a park on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Joggers run along a path in a park on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
2 / 26
<p>A couple enjoys an autumn day while sitting a bench in a gallery of Pari Mahal garden in Srinagar November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A couple enjoys an autumn day while sitting a bench in a gallery of Pari Mahal garden in Srinagar November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A couple enjoys an autumn day while sitting a bench in a gallery of Pari Mahal garden in Srinagar November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
3 / 26
<p>Girls throw autumn leafs in the air on an embankment of the Yenisei River in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Girls throw autumn leafs in the air on an embankment of the Yenisei River in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Girls throw autumn leafs in the air on an embankment of the Yenisei River in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 26
<p>The Shard building seen through autumn leaves in central London November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

The Shard building seen through autumn leaves in central London November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

The Shard building seen through autumn leaves in central London November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
5 / 26
<p>A policeman walks along a street covered with ginko leaves in front of a wall of Gyeongbok Palace on a late autumn day in central Seoul, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

A policeman walks along a street covered with ginko leaves in front of a wall of Gyeongbok Palace on a late autumn day in central Seoul, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A policeman walks along a street covered with ginko leaves in front of a wall of Gyeongbok Palace on a late autumn day in central Seoul, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
6 / 26
<p>A woman stretches her arms as she walks along a tree-lined path on an autumn day in a central Beijing park November 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A woman stretches her arms as she walks along a tree-lined path on an autumn day in a central Beijing park November 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A woman stretches her arms as she walks along a tree-lined path on an autumn day in a central Beijing park November 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 26
<p>A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower during an autumn in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower during an autumn in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower during an autumn in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
8 / 26
<p>A Cormorant dries his feathers as autumn colours are reflected in the water at a park in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

A Cormorant dries his feathers as autumn colours are reflected in the water at a park in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A Cormorant dries his feathers as autumn colours are reflected in the water at a park in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
9 / 26
<p>Dead leaves cover an old BMW automobile in a private parking lot on a cold and misty autumn morning in Hanau, 35 km (21 miles) south of Frankfurt, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Dead leaves cover an old BMW automobile in a private parking lot on a cold and misty autumn morning in Hanau, 35 km (21 miles) south of Frankfurt, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Dead leaves cover an old BMW automobile in a private parking lot on a cold and misty autumn morning in Hanau, 35 km (21 miles) south of Frankfurt, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 26
<p>People stroll by a statue of Prussian King Frederick the Great during an autumn's day at Charlottenburg castle's park in Berlin, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

People stroll by a statue of Prussian King Frederick the Great during an autumn's day at Charlottenburg castle's park in Berlin, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

People stroll by a statue of Prussian King Frederick the Great during an autumn's day at Charlottenburg castle's park in Berlin, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
11 / 26
<p>Autumn leaves of trees cover and surround a section of the Great Wall of China that is decaying and overgrown with vegetation near the village of Xiang Shui Hu, located 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Beijing October 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Autumn leaves of trees cover and surround a section of the Great Wall of China that is decaying and overgrown with vegetation near the village of Xiang Shui Hu, located 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Beijing October 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray more

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Autumn leaves of trees cover and surround a section of the Great Wall of China that is decaying and overgrown with vegetation near the village of Xiang Shui Hu, located 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Beijing October 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 26
<p>Water drops down on colourful leaves in a wood during a sunny autumn day near the village of Orscholz in the German province of Saarland October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Water drops down on colourful leaves in a wood during a sunny autumn day near the village of Orscholz in the German province of Saarland October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Water drops down on colourful leaves in a wood during a sunny autumn day near the village of Orscholz in the German province of Saarland October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
13 / 26
<p>A sparrow is fed by a man at Madrid's Retiro park during an autumn day October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

A sparrow is fed by a man at Madrid's Retiro park during an autumn day October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A sparrow is fed by a man at Madrid's Retiro park during an autumn day October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
14 / 26
<p>A woman rests and reads a newspaper in a park on a sunny autumn afternoon in Vienna October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

A woman rests and reads a newspaper in a park on a sunny autumn afternoon in Vienna October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A woman rests and reads a newspaper in a park on a sunny autumn afternoon in Vienna October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
15 / 26
<p>A duck swims in a pond on a sunny autumn day at the zoo in Frankfurt October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

A duck swims in a pond on a sunny autumn day at the zoo in Frankfurt October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A duck swims in a pond on a sunny autumn day at the zoo in Frankfurt October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
16 / 26
<p>A yellow leaf falls next to a statue in the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. The Summer Garden, once a favourite place of the Russian Tsars, is a popular place to rest for townspeople and tourists. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A yellow leaf falls next to a statue in the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. The Summer Garden, once a favourite place of the Russian Tsars, is a popular place to rest for townspeople and tourists. REUTERS/Alexander...more

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A yellow leaf falls next to a statue in the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. The Summer Garden, once a favourite place of the Russian Tsars, is a popular place to rest for townspeople and tourists. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
17 / 26
<p>Visitors view changing autumn leaves at the Westonbirt Arboretum in southwest England October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Visitors view changing autumn leaves at the Westonbirt Arboretum in southwest England October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Visitors view changing autumn leaves at the Westonbirt Arboretum in southwest England October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
18 / 26
<p>A white swan swims in a pond at the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

A white swan swims in a pond at the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A white swan swims in a pond at the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
19 / 26
<p>A woman cycles in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

A woman cycles in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A woman cycles in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
20 / 26
<p>A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
21 / 26
<p>A Red Deer stag calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

A Red Deer stag calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A Red Deer stag calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
22 / 26
<p>A cat perches on the window sill of a vine-covered cottage on an Autumn day near Helperby, northern England October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

A cat perches on the window sill of a vine-covered cottage on an Autumn day near Helperby, northern England October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A cat perches on the window sill of a vine-covered cottage on an Autumn day near Helperby, northern England October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
23 / 26
<p>Rain drops form on the autumn leaves of small bushes in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 12, 2012. After a record-breaking dry spell since August, a welcomed several days of rain has moved in over the area. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

Rain drops form on the autumn leaves of small bushes in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 12, 2012. After a record-breaking dry spell since August, a welcomed several days of rain has moved in over the area. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Rain drops form on the autumn leaves of small bushes in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 12, 2012. After a record-breaking dry spell since August, a welcomed several days of rain has moved in over the area. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
24 / 26
<p>A woman walks on a pavement covered with autumn leaves in central Minsk, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

A woman walks on a pavement covered with autumn leaves in central Minsk, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A woman walks on a pavement covered with autumn leaves in central Minsk, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
25 / 26
<p>A fallen leaf is seen on the red rocks next to the Dylan Thomas Boathouse during an Autumn day at Laugharne, south Wales October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden </p>

A fallen leaf is seen on the red rocks next to the Dylan Thomas Boathouse during an Autumn day at Laugharne, south Wales October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A fallen leaf is seen on the red rocks next to the Dylan Thomas Boathouse during an Autumn day at Laugharne, south Wales October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Helping crack addicts

Helping crack addicts

Next Slideshows

Indian pole gymnastics

Indian pole gymnastics

Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport involving a variety of yogic and gymnastic poses while suspended from a rope or pole.

Nov 13 2012
Yemen's untouchables

Yemen's untouchables

Widespread prejudice places Yemeni Akhdam, or servants, at the bottom of Yemen's social ladder.

Nov 12 2012
Family tragedy in Guatemala quake

Family tragedy in Guatemala quake

A town mourns ten family members killed in the earthquake.

Nov 09 2012
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The memorial will mark its thirtieth anniversary next week.

Nov 12 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast