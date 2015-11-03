Edition:
Autumn colors

An aerial view shows a deciduous forest on a sunny autumn day in Recklinghausen, Germany, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
A deer rests by a river in Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A woman walks along the Isar river past autumnal coloured trees during a sunny day in Bad Toelz, southern Germany, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A man takes pictures of autumn coloured trees during a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck, Austria October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A woman holds a parasol as she stands in a field of fireweed, or Kochia scoparia, on a sunny autumn day at the Hitachi Park in Hitachinaka, north of Tokyo, October 26, 2015. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red colour in autumn. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A street performer jumps in the air inside Central Park as the colors of autumn become more prevalent in New York, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Autumn coloured leaves are pictured on a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
View of leaves displaying late autumn colours in the Belgian Flemish Brabant region near the village of Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
An aerial view shows a field with deciduous trees on a sunny autumn day in Recklinghausen, Germany, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
A man cycles past autumnal trees in Hyde Park in London, Britain October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A woman pushes a baby stroller around Dream Lake amid fall foliage in Amherst, New Hampshire October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Young stag deer clash antlers during the annual rut in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 16, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin among the herd of over six hundred animals. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A Virginia creeper covers the 15th century tea rooms in Llanrwst in Conwy, Wales, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
View of late autumn colours near the village of Annevoie, Belgium November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A woman enjoys a walk along an avenue of trees at Prater recreation area on a rainy autumn day in Vienna, Austria, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A visitor photographs autumn colours and foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum near Tetbury in southwest England, Britain, October 12, 2015. Planted in the heyday of Victorian plant hunting in the mid-nineteenth century, today Westonbirt Arboretum makes claim to have one of the finest tree collections in the world. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Rain drops are seen on leaves in autumn colors in Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A man photographs foliage in autumn colour in central London, Britain October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
The Bolenberg chapel sits on a rise overlooking vineyards where leaves change colors to mark a change in the season in Orschwihr in the Alsace region of France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS//Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Leaves are covered by freshly fallen snow on an autumn morning at La Vue des Alpes near La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Late autumn colours mark a change in the season in the Vosges mountains in the Alsace region, Eastern France, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
A couple kiss under trees with leaves that display autumn colors and mark the change of the season at the Tuileries Gardens in Paris, France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
An elk runs in a field during a frosty autumn morning near the village of Astanovka, north of Minsk, in the remote corner of Belarus, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Late autumn colours mark a change in the season on an autumn day in Rouffach in the Alsace region of France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS//Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Yellow leaves are seen in a vineyard as autumn colors are mark the change of season in Soultz in the Alsace region of France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A leaf falls onto a horse's head during a sunny autumn day in a forest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
View of late autumn colours in the garden of Annevoie, Belgium November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Late autumn colours in vineyards mark a change in season in Soultz in the Alsace region, eastern France, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
A Red deer stag barks, with a female seen behind, in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
People walk past autumnal trees during a sunset on the forest of Soignes in Brussels, Belgium October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
