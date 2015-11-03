Autumn colors
An aerial view shows a deciduous forest on a sunny autumn day in Recklinghausen, Germany, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A deer rests by a river in Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman walks along the Isar river past autumnal coloured trees during a sunny day in Bad Toelz, southern Germany, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A man takes pictures of autumn coloured trees during a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck, Austria October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A woman holds a parasol as she stands in a field of fireweed, or Kochia scoparia, on a sunny autumn day at the Hitachi Park in Hitachinaka, north of Tokyo, October 26, 2015. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red colour in autumn....more
A street performer jumps in the air inside Central Park as the colors of autumn become more prevalent in New York, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Autumn coloured leaves are pictured on a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
View of leaves displaying late autumn colours in the Belgian Flemish Brabant region near the village of Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view shows a field with deciduous trees on a sunny autumn day in Recklinghausen, Germany, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man cycles past autumnal trees in Hyde Park in London, Britain October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman pushes a baby stroller around Dream Lake amid fall foliage in Amherst, New Hampshire October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Young stag deer clash antlers during the annual rut in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 16, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin among the herd...more
A Virginia creeper covers the 15th century tea rooms in Llanrwst in Conwy, Wales, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
View of late autumn colours near the village of Annevoie, Belgium November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman enjoys a walk along an avenue of trees at Prater recreation area on a rainy autumn day in Vienna, Austria, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A visitor photographs autumn colours and foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum near Tetbury in southwest England, Britain, October 12, 2015. Planted in the heyday of Victorian plant hunting in the mid-nineteenth century, today Westonbirt Arboretum makes...more
Rain drops are seen on leaves in autumn colors in Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man photographs foliage in autumn colour in central London, Britain October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Bolenberg chapel sits on a rise overlooking vineyards where leaves change colors to mark a change in the season in Orschwihr in the Alsace region of France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS//Jacky Naegelen
Leaves are covered by freshly fallen snow on an autumn morning at La Vue des Alpes near La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Late autumn colours mark a change in the season in the Vosges mountains in the Alsace region, Eastern France, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A couple kiss under trees with leaves that display autumn colors and mark the change of the season at the Tuileries Gardens in Paris, France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
An elk runs in a field during a frosty autumn morning near the village of Astanovka, north of Minsk, in the remote corner of Belarus, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Late autumn colours mark a change in the season on an autumn day in Rouffach in the Alsace region of France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS//Jacky Naegelen
Yellow leaves are seen in a vineyard as autumn colors are mark the change of season in Soultz in the Alsace region of France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A leaf falls onto a horse's head during a sunny autumn day in a forest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
View of late autumn colours in the garden of Annevoie, Belgium November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Late autumn colours in vineyards mark a change in season in Soultz in the Alsace region, eastern France, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Red deer stag barks, with a female seen behind, in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walk past autumnal trees during a sunset on the forest of Soignes in Brussels, Belgium October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
