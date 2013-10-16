Autumn colors
A couple jogs on a sunny autumn day at Royal Park Lazienki in Warsaw October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A couple jogs on a sunny autumn day at Royal Park Lazienki in Warsaw October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man cycles past The Great Walk in Windsor Park,, with Queen Elizabeth's residence, Windsor Castle, seen behind in Windsor, southern England October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man cycles past The Great Walk in Windsor Park,, with Queen Elizabeth's residence, Windsor Castle, seen behind in Windsor, southern England October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A chapel is seen on a sunny autumn day in front of snow covered mountains in the wetsern Austrian village of Rum October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A chapel is seen on a sunny autumn day in front of snow covered mountains in the wetsern Austrian village of Rum October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
People take a stroll on a sunny autumn day in Stockholm October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT News Agency
People take a stroll on a sunny autumn day in Stockholm October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT News Agency
Two girls play among autumn leaves in Stockholm October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT News Agency
Two girls play among autumn leaves in Stockholm October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT News Agency
A man jogs in a park on a sunny autumn day in Prague October 13, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man jogs in a park on a sunny autumn day in Prague October 13, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A mountaineer drinks water near Prokosko Lake on Vranica mountain near Fojnica during an autumn day, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A mountaineer drinks water near Prokosko Lake on Vranica mountain near Fojnica during an autumn day, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People walk in a park on a sunny autumn day in Moscow, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People walk in a park on a sunny autumn day in Moscow, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People are reflected in water as they cross a bridge in a park on a sunny autumn day in Moscow, October 12, 2013. The picture is rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People are reflected in water as they cross a bridge in a park on a sunny autumn day in Moscow, October 12, 2013. The picture is rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man walks with a dog in a park during foggy autumn morning in Minsk, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man walks with a dog in a park during foggy autumn morning in Minsk, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
The medieval castle is pictured in Turaida October 8, 2013. Turaida, Garden of Gods in ancient Liv language, is a traditional autumn tourist attraction with coloured leaves, medieval castle and Folk Song park with 26 stone sculptures. British...more
The medieval castle is pictured in Turaida October 8, 2013. Turaida, Garden of Gods in ancient Liv language, is a traditional autumn tourist attraction with coloured leaves, medieval castle and Folk Song park with 26 stone sculptures. British newspaper "The Guardian" nominated Turaida as year 2013's number one autumn tourist destination in the world. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A boy runs in the park in Turaida October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A boy runs in the park in Turaida October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People walk in the Folk Song park in Turaida October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People walk in the Folk Song park in Turaida October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Autumn colours are seen on a hillside outside of Watlington in southern England October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Autumn colours are seen on a hillside outside of Watlington in southern England October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People admire the autumn colours at Sheffield Park Gardens near Haywards Heath in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People admire the autumn colours at Sheffield Park Gardens near Haywards Heath in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Autumn colours are reflected in a lake at Sheffield Park Gardens near Haywards Heath in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Autumn colours are reflected in a lake at Sheffield Park Gardens near Haywards Heath in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A duck flaps it wings in the autumn sunshine in Sheffield Park Gardens near Haywards Heath in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A duck flaps it wings in the autumn sunshine in Sheffield Park Gardens near Haywards Heath in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Autumn mists hang over villages and the countryside in the South Downs National Park near Amberley in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Autumn mists hang over villages and the countryside in the South Downs National Park near Amberley in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman walks through autumn mist at Arundel in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman walks through autumn mist at Arundel in Southern England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman swims in an artificial lake on a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A woman swims in an artificial lake on a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A stag deer barks during an early, autumn, misty morning in Richmond Park, south west London September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A stag deer barks during an early, autumn, misty morning in Richmond Park, south west London September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Autumn leaves cover a gravestone in a churchyard in Bowden, northern England September 27, 2013. Nearly half of England's cemeteries may run out of space within the next 20 years, local media reported REUTERS/Phil Noble
Autumn leaves cover a gravestone in a churchyard in Bowden, northern England September 27, 2013. Nearly half of England's cemeteries may run out of space within the next 20 years, local media reported REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
A two million strong cult
Two million people in Africa's Great Lakes region follow the cult of an 83-year-old self-professed god in Uganda.
Ukraine's last conscripts
One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech professional army...
The Madeleine McCann case
Police conducting a global search for Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared in 2007, have come up with a new version of events surrounding her...
Festival of Light
Landmarks and tourist spots are illuminated in Berlin for the Festival of Light.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.